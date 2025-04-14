  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "Friendship goals"- Fans go gaga over BLACKPINK's Jennie, Rosé, & Lisa's interaction at Coachella

"Friendship goals"- Fans go gaga over BLACKPINK's Jennie, Rosé, & Lisa's interaction at Coachella

By Kirti Tiwari
Modified Apr 14, 2025 21:04 GMT
Fans go gaga over BLACKPINK
Fans go gaga over BLACKPINK's Lisa, Rosé, & Jennie's interaction at Coachella (Image via @rosesarerosie @jennierubyjane and @lalalalis_m/Instagram)

On April 14, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa were spotted posing for photos together at the arts and music festival Coachella, sending the fandom into a frenzy. For those unfamiliar, bandmate Jennie delivered a powerful and action-packed performance at Coachella Weekend 1. The event occurred at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, the United States.

Ad

Multiple videos from Coachella circulated on social media, in which the trio made different intimate poses during the photoshoot. During the filming, Jennie placed her hands on Rosé's face to showcase her admiration. Meanwhile, Lisa remained close to her.

Subsequently, the videos and photos went viral among the fandom, and they could not stop gushing over the trio's latest interaction. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

"Friendship goals."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The fandom mentioned that the trio were redefining festival magic with their powerful stage presence.

"If you're in a competition of who's the most supportive friend and you're against with Rosé. Whoever still questioning their love and care for each other, do us a favor and leave, don't project your life with them cause they will never hate each other,"- a fan reacted.
Ad
"the queens of K-pop redefining festival magic,"- a fan shared.
"JENNIE, ROSÉ, and LISA are killing it, but let’s manifest JISOO showing up too pleaseeeee,"- a fan commented.

The internet users added that they were in love with BLACKPINK members' friendship.

"I just realized how much I love these girls and their bond !.Can't wait for the tour,"- a user reacted.
Ad
"Whatever you name it, they’re FAMILY, Pink’s family of FOURever add Jisoooniee in the middle too,"- a user mentioned.
"this trio always gives me pretty girls mean girls like,"- a user commented.

BLACKPINK's Jennie released her Ruby album

Ad

On March 7, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jennie released her first full-length album, Ruby, through Columbia Records and QA Entertainment. Like Jennie served as the lead track of the record. It was available in five different physical copies, such as Jane, Zen, Digipack, Jewel Case, and Cassette. It is to be noted that a limited version was unveiled in Japan.

BLACKPINK's Jennie's album featured fifteen tracks, which have been listed below:

  1. Intro: Jane (with FKJ)
  2. Like Jennie
  3. Start a War
  4. Handlebars (feat. Dua Lipa)
  5. With the IE (Way Up)
  6. Extral (feat. Doechii)
  7. Mantra
  8. Love Hangover (with Dominic Fike)
  9. Zen
  10. Damn Right (feat. Childish Gambino & Kali Uchis)
  11. F.T.S
  12. Filter
  13. Seoul City
  14. Starlight
  15. Twin
Ad

BLACKPINK's Jennie delivered memorable performances on tracks such as Mantra, Damn Right, FTS, and others during her solo debut stage at Coachella 2025.

About the author
Kirti Tiwari

Kirti Tiwari

Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.

Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.

Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.

Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Bharath S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications