On April 14, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa were spotted posing for photos together at the arts and music festival Coachella, sending the fandom into a frenzy. For those unfamiliar, bandmate Jennie delivered a powerful and action-packed performance at Coachella Weekend 1. The event occurred at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, the United States.

Multiple videos from Coachella circulated on social media, in which the trio made different intimate poses during the photoshoot. During the filming, Jennie placed her hands on Rosé's face to showcase her admiration. Meanwhile, Lisa remained close to her.

Subsequently, the videos and photos went viral among the fandom, and they could not stop gushing over the trio's latest interaction. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

"Friendship goals."

The fandom mentioned that the trio were redefining festival magic with their powerful stage presence.

"If you're in a competition of who's the most supportive friend and you're against with Rosé. Whoever still questioning their love and care for each other, do us a favor and leave, don't project your life with them cause they will never hate each other,"- a fan reacted.

"the queens of K-pop redefining festival magic,"- a fan shared.

"JENNIE, ROSÉ, and LISA are killing it, but let’s manifest JISOO showing up too pleaseeeee,"- a fan commented.

The internet users added that they were in love with BLACKPINK members' friendship.

"I just realized how much I love these girls and their bond !.Can't wait for the tour,"- a user reacted.

"Whatever you name it, they’re FAMILY, Pink’s family of FOURever add Jisoooniee in the middle too,"- a user mentioned.

"this trio always gives me pretty girls mean girls like,"- a user commented.

BLACKPINK's Jennie released her Ruby album

On March 7, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jennie released her first full-length album, Ruby, through Columbia Records and QA Entertainment. Like Jennie served as the lead track of the record. It was available in five different physical copies, such as Jane, Zen, Digipack, Jewel Case, and Cassette. It is to be noted that a limited version was unveiled in Japan.

BLACKPINK's Jennie's album featured fifteen tracks, which have been listed below:

Intro: Jane (with FKJ) Like Jennie Start a War Handlebars (feat. Dua Lipa) With the IE (Way Up) Extral (feat. Doechii) Mantra Love Hangover (with Dominic Fike) Zen Damn Right (feat. Childish Gambino & Kali Uchis) F.T.S Filter Seoul City Starlight Twin

BLACKPINK's Jennie delivered memorable performances on tracks such as Mantra, Damn Right, FTS, and others during her solo debut stage at Coachella 2025.

