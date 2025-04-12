"Fit is SO Pop Princess"- Fans go gaga over BLACKPINK's Lisa's Hello Kitty outfit at Coachella

On April 12, 2025, BLACKPINK's Lisa delivered a power-packed performance on New Woman in a customized Hello Kitty outfit at the music and arts festival Coachella, sending the fandom into a frenzy.

The female artist donned the two-piece wear (sweater and mini skirt) from Italian streetwear brand GCDS' collection GCDS X Hello Kitty. She was styled by celebrity wardrobe stylist Brett Alan Nelson. She completed her overall appearance with Hello Kitty boots.

Subsequently, BLACKPINK's Lisa's new look in Hello Kitty avatar circulated on social media and went viral on the internet. Netizens could not stop praising the female artists' visuals and choreography in tailored outfits. An X user tweeted:

"New Woman choreo is so addicting yo. Love it! Tonight's performance cemented Lisa's position as one of the Best performers in the world. Aand The Hello Kitty fit is SO Pop Princess."

The fandom praised BLACKPINK's Lisa's performance on New Woman in Hello Kitty outfit.

"The hello kitty outfit was unserious Lisa the chuckles I left," a fan reacted.

"I want that lisa's gcds hello kitty outfit sb," a fan reacted.

"Devouring the stage in Hello Kitty?!? Only Lisa can do it," a fan commented.

The internet users mentioned that Lisa's Hello Kitty outfit was adorable. They also referred to her as an icon.

"Loving to see everyone appreciates her loving to see everyone express gratitude after working with her and loving to see her experiencing fashion as she wanted cause u know what SHE A ICON," a user reacted.

"THIS HELLO KITTY OUTFIT IS ADORABLE & THE HAIR EATSSSS," a user shared.

"Stop lisa is obsessed with hello kitty," a user mentioned.

GCDS' creative director expressed pride in BLACKPINK's Lisa donning a Hello Kitty outfit

Giuliano Caliza, the creative director of the Italian streetwear brand GCDS, expressed pride in BLACKPINK's Lisa for donning Hello Kitty outfit at Coachella through Instagram on April 12, 2025. He captioned the update:

"Proudest moment in my career has always been the Hello Kitty boots in the MONEY video, but brettalannelson turned a dream into reality and blessed us with La Lisa in full Hello Kitty fantasy. Brett, I love you. Hello Kitty, I love you. But lalalalisa_m- I live for you. La Lisa, Coachella Weekend 1."

In recent news, the female artist dropped her full-length studio album Alter Ego on February 28, 2025, through LLOUD and RCA Records. It featured 15 tracks, with Fxck Up The World (FUTW) as the leading single.

Meanwhile, the BLACKPINK rapper recently made her acting debut with The White Lotus season 3, appearing in the show as resort staff, Mook.

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More