"A masterpiece that transcends time"- Fans proud as Kim Taehyung's Winter Ahead (feat. Park Hyo-shin) reaches 100 days on Worldwide Apple Music Song

On April 21, 2025, BTS' Kim Taehyung's jazz track Winter Ahead (feat. Park Hyo-shin) reached 100 days on the Worldwide Apple Music Song charts, leaving the fandom proud. For those unversed, it was released on November 29, 2024, through BigHit Music and distributed by YG Plus and HYBE, respectively.

Ad

The song was accompanied by two music videos shared on HYBE LABEL's official YouTube channel.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The jazz-pop song Winter Ahead has a heavy vibe, which showcases the peaceful voice combination of the two artists, Kim Taehyung and Park Hyo-shin. According to the song, happiness can be discovered when someone is on your side.

Subsequently, the male artist's latest milestone of dominating the Worldwide Apple Music Song charts circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They were over the moon, and an X user tweeted:

Ad

"Truly deserving of all the achievements... Kim Taehyung's Winter Ahead is a masterpiece that transcends time and every thing."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fandom stated they were grateful to BTS' Kim Taehyung for creating an impactful Winer Ahead music video.

"That's a Jazz hit right there,"- a fan shared.

"I love Taehyungie for creating a visually poetic and emotionally profound music video for Winter Ahead—a touching reflection of the song’s introspective tone, beautifully exploring themes of love, loss, and the delicate line between reality & illusion,"- a fan reacted.

Ad

"Winter Ahead" by V and Park Hyo Shin has indeed marked 100 days on the Worldwide Apple Music Song Chart. Released on November 29, 2024, this collaboration has shown remarkable staying power,"- a fan commented.

Many fans predicted that BTS' V's track would dominate the music charts in the future as well.

"Taehyung's Winter Ahead gonna dominate chart in future we well,"- a user reacted.

Ad

"Congratulations v and hyoshin,"- a user mentioned.

"when the musician has a desire to create something on his own, without following some trends, he can actually influence his fans too.. as NG said: the consumer didnt want hendrix, bt they got him and it changed the world,"- a user commented.

BTS' Kim Taehyung was promoted to the rank of Sergeant

Ad

On February 23, 2025, BTS' Kim Taehyung took to the social media handle Instagram, where he officially announced that he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. He dropped twelve pictures celebrating his latest milestone, followed by a few snippets of him from his recent activities. He captioned the post:

"I came to report Sergeant Kim's survival! It's D-107. The scary winter is over, and I'll take care of myself in the warm spring and get ready for it."

Ad

In recent news, the male artist released a rendition of White Christmas in collaboration with Bing Crosby on December 6, 2025. It was dropped through Geffen Records.

BTS' Kim Taehyung is expected to be discharged from the military in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More