"Talent will always win" - Fans react as BTS' RM bags 7 nominations at the 2025 Shark Music Video Awards

On April 27, 2025, an X account @btschartsdailyc reported that BTS' RM has been nominated in several categories at the 2025 Shark Music Video Awards. The BTS rapper's track Lost! is nominated for six categories, whereas Megan Thee Stallion's song Neva Play featuring RM is nominated for one.

Lost! from RM's studio album, Right Place Wrong Person, is nominated for Best Cinematography, Best Color Grading, Best Direction, Best Music Video, Best Post Production VFX, and Best R&B / Soul Video. Megan Thee Stallion's Neva Play ft. RM is nominated for Best Animation.

For those unversed, the Shark Awards are one of the longest-running creative festivals in the world, now in its 63rd year. The awards recognize excellence in advertising, design, short films, and music videos from around the world. Their mission is to promote and celebrate innovation, creativity, and excellence in the communication arts.

Fans posted on social media to congratulate the BTS member. One fan remarked that talent always wins.

"im so proud of him. talent will always win. / Congratulations Rm."

Similar reactions continued on X, where one fan lauded the singer's "creativity and vision." Another claimed that the video is the most critically acclaimed music video by a Korean artist.

"Congratulations joonie the way almost everyday lost and rpwp locking achievements is amazing," remarked another fan.

"I'm so proud of the creativity and vision Namjoon has nurtured. Team RPWP are incredible and I hope they win all of the awards," reacted a fan on X.

"we need to be loud and talk about how LOST! is literally the most critically acclaimed music video by a korean artist ever in history," commented another fan.

More fans flowed on X, where many criticized the Grammys and Korean music critics for ignoring the album and the song.

"The fact that this album didn't get a Grammy nomination is so insulting to me sha. This kind of genre bending and creativity should be celebrated not ignored," wrote a fan on X.

"Let's talk about the fact that if he was american he would've a grammy nominate for this," added another fan.

"It is a masterpiece at all levels. Namjoon made an unparalleled work of art in korean music. From the lyrics to the music, to the videos, to his voice. It's a shame korean music critics are so ignorant," said another fan.

More about RM's second studio album Right Place Wrong Person and single, Lost!

RM's second studio album, Right Place Wrong Person, was released on May 24, 2024, via Big Hit Music. The album featured artists such as Little Simz, Domi & JD Beck, and Moses Sumney. The single Come Back to Me peaked at No.24 on the Billboard Global 200.

The album's lead single, Lost!, debuted at No.1 on iTunes Top Song Charts in 73 countries, including Italy, France, Japan, and Mexico, as reported by The Korean Herald on May 25, 2024.

In the track, RM explored how people can become lost and unable to find the right answers due to their conflicting emotions. But the song still conveyed a hopeful message that we will be okay if we have the support of friends, as reported by the same publication.

The song received numerous accolades and awards, including two gold and two bronze awards at Germany's Ciclope Festival. It also won bronze in the music video category at the 2025 British Arrows Awards, the UK's top advertising and visual media competition.

The music video for Lost! also received an award in Craft: Cinematography at the 2024 Berlin Commercial Awards.

The singer is currently serving mandatory military service and will be discharged along with bandmates V, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga in June 2025.

