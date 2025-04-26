"That's 3 legends in one pic!" — Fans react as BTS' RM posts a photo with PSY and Coldplay's Chris Martin after the band's final concert in Seoul

On April 25, 2025, BTS's RM shared a picture with PSY and Chris Martin after Coldplay's finale concert at Goyang Stadium in Seoul on his personal Instagram story.

Ad

Coldplay kickstarted their Music of the Spheres concert in Seoul on April 16 and concluded on April 25, 2025, performing six shows in total. On the last day of the concert, the BTS leader, who is currently serving in the military, came out to enjoy the show.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

During the show, his bandmate Jin joined Coldplay on stage and performed his collaborative singles with the band, The Astronaut and My Universe. He even remarked that if Coldplay was leaving Korea, then BTS would soon be back, to which Jin agreed and replied in Korean that BTS would be back soon.

Meanwhile, in the picture, Chris is seen wrapping his arms around the Do You singer and PSY in a comfortable and friendly pose.

Ad

Fans rushed to social media to express their thoughts about the happy picture of the trio. One fan remarked on X:

"That's 3 legends in one pic!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Similar comments continued on X, where a fan noted that the British band is bringing the heavyweights of K-pop, while another stated that the trio shaped the whole generation.

"Coldplay is bringing out all the big K-POP heavy hitters," commented another fan on X.

"This trio is pure magic! RM’s charisma combined with Psy’s fun energy and Chris's vibe is a masterpiece. Can't wait for what they might create together! BTS is always raising the bar!" a fan wrote.

Ad

"that’s a crazy meet up if you think about it like they shaped a whole generation," remarked another fan.

Fans expressed their love for the picture, Namjoon's smile, and Chris hugging the BTS member and PSY.

"Joonie!! That smile is everything to see.Glad you were able to enjoy ColdPlay and Chris! Hey, Psy!!!" a fan reacted on X.

Ad

"Chris hugging Namjoon and Psy is so random and beautiful the same time, I love thiiiiis," said another fan.

"tearing up... I'm so happy seeing namjoon being all happy and enjoying himself at Coldplay's concert. look at his face....i missed you so much!!" added a fan.

More about RM and his solo works

RM, aka Kim Namjoon, is a songwriter, rapper, record producer, and the leader of the group BTS. He began his musical journey in the underground hip-hop scene as a teenager, using the name Raunch Randa. He later joined BIGHIT Entertainment and debuted in June 2013.

Ad

He released his debut solo mixtape, RM, in 2015 and his second mixtape, Mono, in 2018. Mono broke records by becoming the highest-charting album by a Korean soloist in the US. The album reached No. 26 on the Billboard 200.

Ad

The BTS leader's first studio album, Indigo, was released in 2022. The album featured collaborations with notable artists such as Erykah Badu and Anderson .Paak. It peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

His second studio album, Right Place Wrong Person, was released on May 24, 2024, via BIGHIT Music. Its lead single, Come Back to Me, reached No. 24 on the Billboard Global 200 and featured artists such as Little Simz, Domi & JD Beck, and Moses Sumney.

Ad

In other news, the Seoul singer is set to release his collaborative single with Epik High's Tablo, Stop The Rain, on May 2, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyadarshini Kaul M Priyadarshini Kaul is a K-Pop and K-Drama writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master of Arts degree in English Literature, which sparked her interest in global popular culture, particularly Korean entertainment. With over eight years of experience, including a role at Buzztribe, she has collaborated with notable clients such as ONDC, Max Healthcare, Tetra Pak, Pacific Mall, and Glance.



Priyadarshini draws inspiration from BTS and admires their journey and powerful messages of self-love. She enjoys bringing the stories of Korean artists to a global audience, highlighting how their work provides comfort and a sense of belonging. She is committed to delivering accurate and unbiased content by rigorously fact-checking information and staying up to date on industry developments.



If given the chance, she would love to travel back in time to attend an Elvis Presley concert and witness the artist's electrifying performance. When she's not writing, Priyadarshini enjoys reading and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen. Know More