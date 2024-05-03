"We have identified and compiled several posts containing misinformation"— BigHit Entertainment releases statement on the protection of BTS' rights

On Thursday, May 2, BigHit Entertainment issued a statement regarding legal action against the violation of BTS members' rights. It addressed speculation and rumors about the K-pop boy group's alleged affiliation with Dahnworld, an alleged religious cult that has recently been linked to HYBE and its various artists.

As per online posts, Dahnworld worship Mago, the creator goddess and supposedly views man and God as the same. However, the entity denied the rumors and described itself as a meditation company.

BigHit Entertainment issued the statement ahead of Dahnworld's response, which clarified the rumors associated with BTS being affiliated with the alleged cult or any other religious cult. However, because the rumors violated the members' rights, the HYBE subsidiary announced that it would take strict action against those who defamed the artists.

"We have identified and compiled several posts containing misinformation aimed at defaming and slandering the artists, and filed the initial round of criminal complaint to law enforcement agencies today, on May 2."

Expand Tweet

BigHit Entertainment releases a statement addressing the violation of BTS' rights and updates on legal measures

Recently, a few accusations surfaced online linking Dahnworld to HYBE Labels and its artists, including BTS, GFRIEND, and NewJeans. However, Dahnworld, the meditation company started by Lee Seung-heon, otherwise known as Ilchi Lee, denied these rumors.

The company stated that they were not a religious cult, as rumored, but rather a meditation entity that teaches mental and physical training methods based on ancient Korean culture. They also denied having any connections to HYBE Labels or their artists.

BigHit's statement confirmed that the rumors were false and also asserted that legal measures would be taken against those who aimed to spread misinformation regarding BTS.

"We would like to clarify that the recent allegations of hoarding, concept plagiarism, and affiliations with Dahnworld or any religious cults are completely false. The company has decided that the recent movement spreading false rumors and information has become excessive and announced previously that a separate law firm would be engaged to address these matters decisively."

The agency stated that they have gathered enough evidence to file a lawsuit with the help of a law firm.

"This compilation includes posts that were systematically uploaded and then deleted, as well as posts from authors who have since deleted their accounts. We will persist in our legal proceedings through continuous monitoring and gathering of evidence."

Expand Tweet

The company stated that they have filed both civic and criminal complaints and that they are committed to punishing those responsible for the speculation.

"We uphold a zero-tolerance policy for filing civic and criminal complaints against individuals who attempt to tarnish the reputation of our artists by spreading malicious falsehoods. We will offer no leniency or settlements, ensuring that offenders are appropriately punished without exception."

The entertainment agency concluded their statement by apologizing to ARMYs for the distress caused by the speculations and requesting that they send in any form of information that would aid BigHit Entertainment in their possible lawsuit. As per the statement, they've kicked off a special hotline to protect their artists: [email protected].