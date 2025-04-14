"Keeps collecting awards after awards" — Fans react as BTS' RM becomes first & only Korean artist to get nominated at Berlin Music Video Awards 2025

BTS' RM has made history as the first and only Korean artist to receive a nomination at the Berlin Music Video Awards. His music video, Lost, from the 2024 solo album Right Place, Wrong Person, was nominated in the Best Concept category, as announced on April 14, 2025.

The music video, directed by Aube Pierre, stands to compete with the likes of Glass Animals, Tommy Holohan & Megra, Tommy Cash, and James Blake, among others. With this nomination, BTS' RM has become the first and only Korean artist to have received a nomination at the event.

RM's nomination has sparked excitement and pride among fans worldwide. One fan wrote on X:

"He keeps collecting awards after awards. All the best Joon"

A constant stream of "Congratulations RM"," Historymaker RM", and "Congratulations Team RM" came from the fans. They also had some interesting reactions to the nomination, like comparing it to collecting Pokémon cards.

"joon and team rm collecting accolades like pokémon cards" a fan wrote.

"JOON SAW HIS LOST! MV GETTING SELECTED Berlin Music Video Award HE DESERVE IT, !!!!" another fan wrote.

"Go Joonie & RPWP Lost Team. So many noms & awards, It's almost hard to keep track of them," a user wrote.

This is not the first time that BTS' RM's Lost has received an accolade. Fans also commented on throwbacks to the previous nominations received by the music video.

"I mean, can you believe that LOST! MV got 14 international nominations... and RM/NAMJOON is the first and only Asian artist to achieve all of this ..... SXSW , British Arrows, Berlin Commercial, UKMVAS, AICP , BERLIN MUSIC Like Yes father keep slaying," a fan wrote.

"world domination exactly," another fan replied.

"KIM NAMJOON NO ONE IS DOING IT LIKE YOU," a user wrote.

The results of the Berlin Music Video Awards are expected to be announced on June 14, 2025, right in time for the BTS' RM's discharge from the military. In addition to this award, Lost has also been nominated in the Cinematography and Music Video categories at the AICP AWARDS 2025.

What has BTS' RM been up to these days?

Currently, RM is nearing the completion of his mandatory military enlistment services. The rapper has been making headlines following the various achievements of his latest solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, released on May 24, 2024, and its documentary, Right People, Wrong Place, released on October 7, 2025.

Both these projects were released amid BTS' RM serving in the military. Despite his hiatus from music-making, the rapper often takes to his social media to share a glimpse or two about his life in the military or share an achievement.

BTS' RM is expected to be discharged from the military in June 2025, along with the other BTS members, Suga, Jungkook, V, and Jimin.

Currently, Jin and J-hope are the only two active members of the group. They have been focusing on their solo activities like new music, reality shows, concerts, and fashion showcase appearances.

