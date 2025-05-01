"The only correct way"— Fans react as Epik High hilariously introduces BTS' RM with a wall of achievements in 'Stop The Rain' interview with Tablo

BTS’ Kim Namjoon, better known as RM, has once again caused a stir online, this time, without even being physically present. On April 30, 2025, Epik High released a promotional video for their upcoming single Stop The Rain, which is a collaboration between RM and Tablo. Since RM is still completing his military service, a life-sized cardboard cutout of him served as a stand-in for the real thing.

However, it was the way Epik High introduced him that truly stole the spotlight. They outlined his impressive career achievements in such detail that the English subtitles took over the entire screen. From Billboard wins to American Music Awards, national cultural honors, and his position as BTS' leader, the group highlighted nearly two dozen milestones.

They then introduced Tablo in contrast as “Haru’s dad” and “RM’s close hyung.”

Fans couldn’t get enough of the exaggerated yet loving presentation and started sharing screenshots. They referred to it as "the only correct way” to welcome someone of RM’s stature. An X user, @egoparallax, wrote,

"the only correct way to introduce BTS."

In the video, fellow Epik High members DJ Tukutz and Mithra Jin playfully skipped over Tablo’s verse while previewing the track, just to get to the idol's part. The clips quickly became a hit among fans who were already counting down to the song’s release.

"and that’s how it should be!," a fan exclaimed.

"That’s how you introduce the father of K-pop!!! Leader Namjoon," an X user wrote.

"Damn now that they mentioned everything at once I realised how LONG the list of achievement is," another person remarked.

"They mentioned every bts single / solo song entry on bb hot 100 skksksksksksksks well deserved," a fan commented.

The fun format, paired with a clear sense of admiration between the artists, turned what could have been a typical promotional teaser into a viral moment. Fans praised Epik High for expressing admiration for the rapper.

"THE FLEX!?! I F**ING LOVE EPIK HIGH," an X user mentioned.

"why are Epik High so funny??? lol," a fan remarked.

"Love these guys and their sense of humor," another person added.

All about Stop The Rain release, RM's past collab with Tablo, and the list of achievements that filled the screen

Stop The Rain is set to release on May 2, 2025, at 1 pm KST, marking the second collaboration between Tablo and RM after 2022’s All Day. This new song carries a much more emotional tone. Tablo revealed that it was written nearly three years ago and features raw, journal-like lyrics from both artists. RM reportedly recorded his verse just before enlisting in December 2023.

The song touches on personal reflections and vulnerabilities. Tablo admitted he had held back its release for years, unsure whether it was okay to share such intimate stories, especially those that included RM’s words. With the BTS member’s approval, they decided to move forward.

RM and Tablo’s bond goes beyond music. The BTS leader has often credited Tablo as a huge influence, admiring his lyricism and endurance through personal hardships.

The BTS rapper's introduction in the video included the following accomplishments:

Winner of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards 'Top Social Artist' (First Korean artist to win a Billboard award)

2018 Golden Disc Awards Album of the Year

2018 Seoul Music Awards Grand Prize (Daesang)

2019 Melon Music Awards – 4 Daesangs (Artist, Album, Song, Record of the Year)

2019 MAMA – 4 Daesangs (Artist, Album, Song, Worldwide Icon / First full Daesang sweep)

2019 Billboard Music Awards – 'Top Duo/Group', 'Top Social Artist'

2020 MTV Video Music Awards – 'Best Pop', 'Best Group', 'Best K-pop' (First Asian artist to win POP)

2020 IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year (First non-English speaking artist to receive this)

2021 American Music Awards – 'Artist of the Year' (First Asian artist), 'Favorite Pop Duo or Group', 'Favorite Pop Song'

2021 Billboard Music Awards – 4 Awards (Top Duo/Group, Song Sales Artist, Social Artist, Top Selling Song)

2018 Order of Cultural Merit (Hwagwan)

2020 Patron of the Arts Award – Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism

2024 Hanteo Music Awards – Special Hip-hop Award

UK Music Video Awards – Best Alternative Video International, Best Production Design (First Korean artist to win)

Leader of BTS

Needless to say, fans thought the dramatic scroll of achievements was more than deserved. And as the BTS leader nears his military discharge in June 2025, many feel this comeback couldn’t be more perfectly timed.

