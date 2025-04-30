“That’s how he know they’re real real friends” — Fans in stitches as Epik High members fast-forward to RM’s verse in Tablo’s own song, ‘Stop The Rain'

On April 30, 2025, Epik High dropped their latest video to talk about member Tablo's upcoming collaboration with BTS' RM (Kim Namjoon) as they held a unique song-listening interview. Fans were left in stitches as Epik High's Tukutz and Mithra Jin playfully skipped straight to Namjoon’s lines, ignoring Tablo's verses while listening to the forthcoming track.

For the unversed, South Korean hip-hop icons Epik High and BTS’ RM sent fans into a frenzy with a deliberately obscured lyrics teaser for their upcoming collaboration, Stop The Rain.

Released via Tablo’s social channels on April 28, 2025, the clip overlays ambient rain sounds with blurred text and the duo’s voices, prompting fans to joke about squinting, fast-forwarding to RM’s verse, and universally praising the trust between the two artists.

Within minutes of the video release, fans began joking that even Tablo’s Epik High bandmates—Mithra Jin and DJ Tukutz—impatiently skipped ahead to RM’s verse. Furthermore, viewers also noted the 6-foot-tall cardboard cutout of BTS' RM in Epik High's interview video since the latter has been serving his mandatory military service, with his official discharge scheduled in June 2025.

One viral fan quipped,

"That's how he know they're real real friends."

As expected, fans left hilarious comments online regarding Namjoon's presence in the video as Epik High members gave a long introduction of the BTS leader, highlighting BTS' achievements while completely ignoring Tablo.

"That RM cut out. Also, holy dang, the song...I can't wait to hear the full version," a fan wrote.

"The joon cardboard cutout is knocking me out. They’re so unserious LMAO," another fan noted.

"The way they just skipped tablo," a fan joked.

Others expressed their excitement upon listening to the tidbits in the video as Tukutz fast-forwarded the majority of the song, sparing a single verse by Namjoon.

"It sounds good already ahhh and the joon cut out in the back," a fan said.

""OH THIS IS SO UP MY ALLEY," another fan remarked.

"Ooooohhhh sounds Tremedously brillent," another fan commented.

Epik High's Tablo reveals writing Stop The Rain three years ago and almost shelving it for being too personal

On April 28, 2025, Tablo of Epik High unveiled a cryptic 30-second teaser for his upcoming single, Stop The Rain. The teaser, released across Instagram, X, and YouTube, delivers only ambient rainfall sounds and blurred lyrics, save for the duo announcing their names.

Tablo and RM first collaborated in December 2022 on RM’s solo track All Day, from his debut album Indigo—a song that blended Tablo’s introspective lyricism with RM’s deft wordplay.

In one of his Instagram Live sessions, Epik High's Tablo revealed that the inception of Stop The Rain began almost three years ago, shortly after the success of All Day. He shared that the lyrics felt deeply personal, so much so that he hesitated before releasing them, seeking RM’s full approval on the raw verses.

"Many of you may wonder why I held on to it for so long. Why I didn't just drop it? We were so into it that I didn't realise we were writing such personal lyrics. It was only after he left and I kept listening to it that I realised that it kind of feels like looking at pages out of our journals."

According to Tablo, the pair’s songwriting sessions spanned months, with RM recording his parts before his military enlistment (December 2023).

Tablo added that the song also contains personal experiences from Namjoon's journal, which made the former rethink releasing the song.

"And if it was just my journal, I would have no problem revealing it but RM's journal is a different story. So to be honest, I didn't really know if it was okay to drop it and I just held on to it and I sat with it for a long time."

Stop The Rain will drop on May 2, 2025, at 1 pm KST (9 pm PT), and it will be on all major streaming services, with pre-save links available via Tablo’s Instagram bio and X.

