"That BTS comeback is too close"- Fans emotional as BTS' RM shares dance studio update ahead of his upcoming military discharge

BTS leader Kim Nam-joon (RM) sparked excitement among fans after sharing a new Instagram update on April 30, 2025. The post included a selfie from a dance practice studio, which raised speculation that he may already be preparing for post-military schedules. With his discharge just weeks away, fans took it as a sign that the long-awaited BTS reunion may be closer than expected.

Alongside the practice room snap, RM shared several photos. One was from an amusement park where he wore a Snorlax headband, others from a museum outing, and scenes from a restaurant. His caption added a thoughtful tone to the update.

“By (just) living... life begins again,”

Fans were quick to notice that RM’s hair had grown significantly. This was rarely seen in the past two years. Many were especially moved by the practice room image, pointing out that j-hope had also recently been spotted at the same place.

They theorized that several members may already be gathering quietly behind the scenes. V and j-hope both interacted with the post, with V commenting in surprise, further fueling reunion hopes. An X user wrote,

"Namjoon and jhope both in practice room.. That bts comeback is too close."

As anticipation grows with each member’s return from military service, the post left fans feeling hopeful and emotional. It reinforced their belief that BTS’ next chapter is just around the corner.

"His hair growing back….its springtime….its almost time for life to feel real again," an X user wrote.

"them coming back has started to feel even more real," another person added.

"here we go, my sweet boy in home," an X user wrote.

Others also commented on the rapper's post, stating their happiness to see him enjoying his service.

"My baby out and about have fun! I love that for him," a fan remarked.

"I miss namjoon so much my shayla, he had fun w his military dongsaengs to amusement park," an X user mentioned.

"Of course he went on a Pokemon adventure, our cutie," a fan added.

More about RM’s military service and upcoming return with BTS

RM began his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside Taehyung (V).

Over the months, he advanced through the ranks quickly, becoming a sergeant in February 2025. The rapper is known for his consistent updates to fans. He shared lighthearted posts marking both the 100-day and 50-day milestones of his enlistment, keeping fans engaged through every phase of his journey.

His return is scheduled for June 10, 2025, just one day before Jimin and Jungkook are discharged. SUGA is expected to complete his alternative service on June 21. While BTS’ label HYBE has said a comeback will take time and is currently under discussion with top producers, fans have already begun speculating about preparations based on recent hints.

In the meantime, RM is set to release Stop The Rain on May 2. This is a collaboration with Epik High’s Tablo.

