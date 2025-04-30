"WE ARE ALL SO EXCITED" — ARMY react as Tablo hints at BTS’ passion-fueled return and plans for fans

In a recent interview, Tablo shared his thoughts on BTS’ future activities. On April 30, 2025, Epik High’s official YouTube channel (@OfficialEpikHigh) released a new video titled TABLO X RM INTERVIEW (but no RM, just chaos). Despite the title, BTS' RM did not appear in the video, but a cardboard cutout of him was present in the set. Instead, Tablo was interviewed by his fellow Epik High members Mithra Jin and DJ Tukutz in a lighthearted and unscripted session.

During the conversation, Mithra Jin asked Tablo about BTS’ future plans. In response, Tablo stated that he had no official information, but emphasized the group’s deep dedication to music.

"I really don't know anything. But I'll just say one thing. These guys are crazy about music. Whenever we meet like 90% of the conversation is about music. Every time! Considering that, I think they'll probably come back with some incredible music and are planning to meet their fans with something amazing," he shared.

The remarks, though not revealing specific details, have sparked anticipation among BTS’ fanbase, ARMY, with many expressing their excitement online for the band's possible post-military comeback plans. The conversation drew attention from fans, especially as Mithra Jin persistently probed Tablo for details. Fans took to social media to express their joy and anticipation, with one fan echoing,

"WE ARE ALL SO EXCITED FOR BTS TO COMEBACK OH GOD."

"Lmao they are asking even non-bts for bts plans," wrote a netizen.

"Everybody waiting for bts reunion and activities," posted another netizen.

"I’m going to be insufferable. Literally, I am going to be the most ridiculous fangirl you have ever seen," shared a fan.

This exchange further fueled excitement among ARMY, who are eagerly anticipating the group's return, with many expressing their anticipation online.

"BTS are the few who love what they do, who have a vast knowledge of music, who live for music and to make us feel good. They want to tell their stories and they do it with their voices and their lyrics no one is like them," said a fan.

"God, did you see me when I told you that there is no other artist in the world who loves music like BTS and everyone in their circle tells you that I already love them so much?" commented another fan.

"Tablo is so freaking real for saying this then again only musicians can acknowledge and talk about other musicians like that who love music dearly," said a user.

"Tablo's words just made my day! It's so reassuring to hear that BTS is still so passionate about music, and I can't wait to see what they have planned for us. Their comebacks are always worth the wait, and I’m sure this one will be amazing! ARMY, we’re in for something epic!" added another user on X.

Epik High's Tablo and BTS' RM team up again for new single Stop The Rain, out May 2

Epik High's Tablo and RM, aka, Kim Namjoon, will be dropping a new collaborative single titled Stop The Rain on May 2, 2025, at 1 p.m. KST (May 1, 9 p.m. PT). This is their second collaboration after All Day, which was included on RM's solo album Indigo in 2022.

Released on April 25 through both artists' channels, Stop The Rain has been characterized as a song influenced by reflective themes and emotive storytelling by Tablo. A teaser released by Tablo on April 28 foreshadowed this direction, with rain sounds overlaid with the voices of the duo and some partial lyrics. Released on Tablo's Instagram broadcast channel, the clip showed chosen words blacked out to maintain an air of mystery and suspense.

This collaboration is said to have started almost 2 years ago, with RM laying down his verse just hours before joining the military. Tablo told Korea FM that the lyrics for the song were inspired by very intimate thoughts, comparable to "pages out of our journals." He has mentioned that he has waited for RM's permission to complete the song, as it contains sensitive material.

Tablo and RM’s creative relationship has been built on mutual respect and an appreciation for each other’s lyrical approaches. While All Day merged their individual styles within a confident and introspective context, Stop The Rain is said to prove to be a more introspective effort. According to Tablo, both artists wanted to create something entirely different from what they did before, but still grounded in common artistic sensibilities.

With Stop The Rain, the duo continues to push overlapping emotional themes with Tablo's narrative lyricism and RM's emotive vocal tone. The single will be released on all major streaming platforms.

In the meantime, RM started his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, with V, Jungkook, and Jimin enlisting the following day. All four are expected to complete their service by June 10, 2025. Suga is also slated to be discharged in the same month.

