What does "27 club" mean? Truth behind BTS' RM's lyrics on 'Stop the rain' and Tablo's protective release strategy leave fans emotional

On Thursday, May 1, Epik High's Tablo sat down for an interview with Rolling Stone regarding his upcoming collaboration with BTS' RM on the song Stop the Rain. The track is scheduled to be released on May 2, and during the interview, the singer revealed several facts about the collaboration. One of the revelations was also related to a lyric belonging to BTS RM's verse in the upcoming song.

Tablo stated that the following lyric was part of the BTS rapper's verse,

"When I was a kid/I was convinced that I was destined for the 27 club/I'm 29 sinkin' in a bathtub."

This information left many fans and netizens curious about the 27 Club. The 27 Club refers to an informal listing of all the celebrities, such as actors, singers, etc., who died at the age of 27. Some of the people belonging to this club are Kurt Cobain, Brian Jones, Jim Morrison, Amy Winehouse, Robert Johnson, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, and more.

This phenomenon of artists being "dead at 27" has caused much curiosity among people, wondering how many great artists with notable contributions tragically passed away at the age of 27.

Therefore, RM's lyric in the upcoming song, Stop the Rain, most likely communicates his mental health struggles and how he still struggles with negative emotions despite growing up to be 29.

Following Tablo's comments, many RM fans were left emotional by the same. Here are a few fan reactions on Tablo's reveal of a few lyrics from BTS RM's verse in the upcoming track, Stop The Rain:

"Get your tissues ready coz we are about to bawl our eyes," wrote a fan on X.

"It's gonna be a hard song to listen to...," wrote a netizen.

"this song will be really personal, I hope we don't just listen to it through our ears, but also through our hearts," stated a fan.

More fans and netizens shared their thoughts on the idol's reference to the 27 Club.

"wonder what made him come to that conclusion early in life," added an X user.

"I looked up 27 club and OMG NAMJOONN," added another fan.

"tablo and joon, you’ve both come so far, i fear this song will wreck me," commented another X user

All you need to know about BTS' RM's recent solo activities

BTS' RM or Kim Nam-joon is a South Korean rapper who debuted in BTS under Big Hit Entertainment in 2013 alongside his fellow K-pop boy group members. The idol stands as one of the rappers of the group, along with SUGA and j-hope. Over the years, the idol has rolled out several solo tracks.

Some of these solo tracks under the BTS albums are Intro: Persona, Trivia: Love, and more. Additionally, the idol has also rolled out other solo tracks through SoundCloud, such as Bicycle and mixtapes like RM and mono. However, it wasn't until 2022 that the idol made his official solo debut with his first studio album, Indigo.

In December 2023, he enlisted in the military for his mandatory military service. In May 2024, the idol released his second studio album, Right Place Wrong Person. Following these two albums, the upcoming collaboration with Epik High's Tablo is the only other solo release that the idol has announced so far.

In other news, the idol is scheduled to be discharged from the military in June 2025.

