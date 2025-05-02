“We get this everytime there is a BTS drop”- Fans outraged as RM and Tablo’s ‘Stop The Rain’ faces release delays by an hour on Apple Music

RM and Tablo’s new song Stop the Rain faced an unexpected delay in its release on Apple Music, frustrating many fans. Although the song officially dropped on May 2, 2025, at 1 pm KST across multiple platforms, along with its official music video on YouTube, it was noticeably missing from Apple Music for over an hour.

Despite multiple attempts, fans were unable to find the track on the platform, prompting Tablo to personally address the issue. Taking to X, he posted two tweets requesting Apple Music to resolve the problem. He also expressed disbelief over the situation, stating that he had never experienced such a delay in his career.

In one of his tweets, the EPIK HIGH member wrote:

“Apparently Stop The Rain is still not working on @AppleMusic for many users. Never in my 22 yrs of releasing music has this ever happened. I am contacting them directly for a fix so please keep trying. Sorry.”

Fans quickly began discussing the issue online and pointed out that this wasn’t an isolated case. Many mentioned that Apple Music has had a history of delaying releases for BTS-related content. For instance, they recalled how Jin’s Running Wild was also released late on the app. One fan on X wrote:

"When you do tell them this happens for any international drops!!!!! We get this every time there is a BTS drop. Been happening for years."

As one of the biggest music streaming services globally, fans called Apple Music “incompetent” and "inefficient" for the delay, voicing their concerns and frustrations across social media.

"Its a pattern of continued incompetency by them! Happens more often than not," a fan said.

"Don't worry, we're used to these inefficient platforms," another stated.

"The BTS curse. This happened with Jin's ost & running wild. So I guess you are officially family. Welcome!" one fan noted.

Some other fans expressed how this had become habitual now.

"Welcome to the club! Where streaming platforms magically have issues during BTS comebacks!" a fan remarked.

"Apple Music usually takes no more than 15 minutes to have new releases available but they’ve never took this long before," an X user mentioned.

"Music platforms malfunctions are like the special treat with every bts release atp I'd be surprised if everything worked normally," another fan stated.

RM and Tablo release their emotionally appealing Stop The Rain

Stop The Rain is a heartfelt track by veteran group EPIK HIGH’s Tablo and the BTS member. The song is deeply emotional and reflects personal sentiments from both artists. In fact, Tablo himself mentioned that creating the song felt like they were having an honest, personal conversation through music.

On April 25, 2025, Tablo shared a behind-the-scenes video on his Instagram, offering insights into the making of the track. He also recalled that their first collaboration was in 2022 on the song All Day, from the BTS star's solo debut album Indigo.

Tablo mentioned that since then, both artists had expressed a strong desire to work together again, and they recorded Stop The Rain just before RM’s military enlistment in 2023. He also shared that they focused on two things while creating the song: first, on crafting something fresh and different from their previous work, and second, on incorporating elements that blend their distinct musical identities.

After waiting for the right moment, Tablo finally released the song just days ahead of Namjoon's upcoming military discharge in June. However, the release faced issues, particularly on Apple Music, where fans were unable to find the track for over an hour.

Eventually, listeners from different countries began authenticating its availability on Apple Music and shared updates on X, letting others know it had gone live.

Despite the technical hiccup, Stop The Rain is already touching fans. Many now look forward to seeing how the track performs on global music charts, as its emotional resonance continues to grow among listeners worldwide.

