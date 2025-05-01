“BTS REUNION NEXT MONTH” trends on X as fans celebrate the countdown to group's military discharge and comeback

On Thursday, May 1, fans and netizens began to celebrate the upcoming military discharge of the remaining five BTS members. Following the discharge of Jin and j-hope in June and October 2024, respectively, the other five idols—SUGA, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, and V—are scheduled to be released from their enlistment service in June 2025.

This would eventually lead to the reunion of all seven members in the next month, which would also mark the members' first reunion in about three years. However, the members did momentarily come together once in June 2024 when Jin was discharged from his duties.

Given that the upcoming military discharge of the BTS members could possibly kickstart their group activities, fans couldn't help but be thrilled about the same. Therefore, they began to trend several keywords such as "BTS PAVED THE WAY" and "BTS REUNION NEXT MONTH" on the social network platform X.

Soon, the platform filled with fans celebrating the upcoming reunion of the boy band.

"those of us who watched festa 2022 in real time and thought life will never be the same ever again LOOK AT US NOW," said a fan on X.

"The family reunion is NEXT MONTH. We’re so close ARMY😭😭" added another fan.

"Our precious SEVEN🥹 I cant wait for their reunion, It’s so close💜🫂," commented a netizen.

"ARMY WE HAVE TO BE DRAMATIC AS F*CK I DON’T CARE I WANT RECHARTS I WANT HEADLINES I WANT THE WHOLE F*CKING WORLD TO KNOW THAT BTS ARE BACK," stated a fan.

More fans and netizens shared their excitement over the upcoming reunion of the members.

"They're coming back to save industry Once Again," added an X user.

"Music industry biggest fear are coming back in 1 month," said a netizen.

"We finnaly survived the long trail from 2 years to one month we did it whoever stayed, we stayed for the best and only BTS," commented another X user.

"can’t believe i finally get to say this but bts reunion is happening NEXT MONTH!" added another fan.

All you need to know about the BTS members' recent solo activities

Following the hiatus in 2022, where BTS decided to halt all group activities to concentrate on their solo careers, all members rolled out their solo albums and singles. This decision was also made in alignment with the members' then-upcoming mandatory military enlistment.

j-hope was the first member to roll out a solo album, Jack In The Box, in July 2022, and Jin soon followed up with his solo debut with the release of his first single, The Astronaut in the same year. In December 2022, RM also released his solo studio album, Indigo. Following this, Jin and j-hope enlisted in the military in December 2022 and April 2023, respectively.

In early 2023, both SUGA and Jimin rolled out their solo albums. While SUGA released the last album of his mixtape trilogy, D-Day, Jimin released his first studio album, FACE. In July 2023, Jungkook also made his solo debut with the release of his first single, Seven featuring Latto, which he soon followed up with his solo debut album, Golden, in November.

In September 2023, V put forth his first studio album, Layo(v)er, which was created as a tribute to his relationship with his pet dog, Yeontan. Around March 2024, he pushed out another single, FRI(END)S. On the other hand, in May 2024, RM released another studio album called Right Place Wrong Person, while Jimin rolled out his second studio album, MUSE, in July of the same year.

Around November, following their return from the military, Jin put forth his first solo EP, Happy, and j-hope released three singles, LV BAG feat. Don Toliver, Sweet Dreams feat. Miguel, and MONA LISA. Most recently, it was announced that Jin will be rolling out his second EP, ECHO, on May 16, 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates on BTS.

