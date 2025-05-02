“King Behavior”— Fans react as BTS’ j-hope becomes highest-charting Asian Artist on Billboard's Top Tours for March 2025 at #3

On April 30, 2025, BTS' j-hope secured the third spot on Billboard’s latest Top Tours list for March, drawing in $26.6 million from ticket sales and drawing crowds of 149,000 across several U.S. stops. He stands as the top-ranking Asian and K-pop figure on the monthly chart, and the only representative from that region or genre within the leading 15 positions.
Based on Billboard’s data, the BTS rapper has broken a record for the highest simultaneous entries by an Asian solo artist on the Top Boxscore list, with four concerts featured.
His live performances in Mexico City, San Antonio, Brooklyn, and Rosemont appeared at positions 17, 19, 20, and 22, respectively. ARMY reacted to the 31-year-old's feat, with one X user saying:
“King behavior."
The Bangtan Boy has followed only Shakira and Tyler, The Creator on the chart, which ranks touring acts by gross earnings and total turnout. Billboard compiles this monthly list using verified box office data.
The shows are part of his ongoing solo tour across North America. These appearances follow his previous work with BTS and reflect his continuing solo efforts.
"Congratulations to j-hope ✨ this is just the start of his solo career but so much achievements already. SO DAMN PROUD of u smile hoya," a fan remarked.
"Lollapalooza was just a taste, and we all wanted to experience it. Now, after the HOST TOUR, we all want to be there, haha. From now on, it will always be one of the most anticipated tours to see J-Hope on stage!," a user said.
"And some people dare to say "His tour has made no noise" 🤫 I know that's right Shushhing everyone UP -- ," a person shared.
Admirers keep celebrating the Chicken Noodle Soup singer's success, calling him the "king of the stage" and praising his impact on K-pop.
"Ooooooh he is the king of the stage Jung Hoseok Even though every celebrity has high numbers in K-pop, no one can reach the number of views of Jung Hoseok, and this is a fact. He is the king of stage, sold out, a pioneer of K-pop, and a threat to others🫣🫦," a netizen wrote.
"Wow congratulations j-hope! Indeed, Hope on the stage tour is going from strength to strength! So rewarding to see when an artist pours their heart & soul into their art & it gets rewarded & recognised! 🔥💜 ," a viewer noted.
"And he is not even done yet. Let’s go Jhopeeee 🔥🔥🔥😎," another fan added.
BTS' j-hope to end HOPE ON THE STAGE solo tour with Osaka theater finale
BTS' j-hope will close out his first solo tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, with a final concert in Osaka, Japan, scheduled for May 31, 2025, as announced by his label BigHit Music on May 1. Titled, j-hope’s ‘Hope on the Stage’ Japan Finale Live Viewing, the concert will be shown live in theaters across around 70 nations.
In South Korea, audiences can catch the telecast at over 90 locations run by CGV, Lotte Cinema, and Megabox. Fans can also join viewings at chosen theaters across the world.
Tickets for the theater broadcast will be released at 6 pm on May 9. Full details, including participating locations and ticketing information, are available through j-hopelivevieweing.com.
j-hope kicked off the tour in February. The lineup features 31 shows across 15 regions, covering cities throughout Asia and North America. His next concerts are slated for May 3 and 4 in Jakarta, Indonesia, with Osaka serving as the grand finale of Hobi’s world tour.
In other updates, BTS' j-hope will launch his solo exhibit called AND WHAT? from May 30 to June 22, 2025, at the AK Plaza in Hongdae, situated on the 17th floor in Seoul’s Mapo district, as confirmed by his agency.
The display will offer a timeline of his individual work, highlighting phases of his music career. It will include visuals and production notes from his debut concert and documentary filming sessions. Bookings are available through the Interpark Ticket site, which started on April 29, 2025.