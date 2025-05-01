How to get tickets to BTS' j-hope’s ‘Hope on the Stage’ Japan Finale Live Viewing: Time, date, venue & everything you need to know

On April 30, 2025, BTS’ verified X account, @bts_bighit, shared that j-hope's solo show, HOPE ON THE STAGE, will stream live in movie theaters around the globe. The final act of his solo journey has been scheduled on the weekend, May 31, inside Kyocera Arena, nestled in Osaka City.

Titled j-hope ‘Hope on the Stage’ in JAPAN: Live Viewing, the three-hour event will be shown in select cinemas across several countries as part of a synchronized live viewing. Tickets will be public beginning Friday, May 9, via j-hopeliveviewing.com.

Pacific Time: 8 am

Eastern Time: 11 am

British Summer Time: 4 pm

Indochina Time: 10 pm

Korean Standard Time: 6 pm

The global theater screening will air the finale live, making the closing concert accessible to international viewers in real time. This series marks Hobi's debut solo tour since rising to prominence as part of BTS.

In Korea, audiences will be able to watch a simultaneous transmission of the concert at over 90 large-scale movie chains, including CGV, Lotte Cinema, and Megabox.

More about BTS' j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE in JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING

BTS' j-hope will wrap up his first solo concert series, HOPE ON THE STAGE, with a worldwide theater screening of his final performances in Osaka, Japan. The shows will be transmitted live to cinemas internationally, organized in collaboration with HYBE, BIGHIT MUSIC, and Trafalgar Releasing.

The Osaka show concludes j-hope's first independent world tour, which launched on February 28 from Seoul, South Korea. Over the tour, he headlined 31 shows in 15 locations spanning North America and Asia.

Among the highlights was a major headlining slot at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, where j-hope became the first Korean male solo artist to lead a stadium show in North America.

The Osaka broadcast will feature a range of songs representing various phases of his solo and group career. The lineup includes tracks from his 2018 mixtape Hope World, the 2022 full-length album Jack in the Box, and his 2024 project Hope on the Street Vol. 1.

Also included are his most recent singles, MONA LISA and Sweet Dreams, the latter featuring U.S. artist Miguel. Both songs were released after the Chicken Noodle Soup singer completed his 18-month mandatory military duties last year.

In a pre-recorded video, the 31-year-old spoke directly to fans about his plans to connect with global audiences in 2025, especially in areas he couldn’t visit on tour. He encouraged fans to find booking details at www.j-hopeliveviewing.com.

“At last, we bring you the J-Hope Tour ‘Hope on the Stage’ in Japan: Live Viewing! Wow. I’ve shared with you before that in 2025 I really want to meet as many ARMY around the world as possible and, for the places I can’t visit, I’ll do my best to make my way there," j-hope said.

The South Korean artist added:

"So, I’m very excited to share this world tour with so many ARMY worldwide through this live viewing! I told you I had it all planned out, didn’t I?! You can check out all the details, including ticket reservations, on the website www.j-hopeliveviewing.com."

The BTS member continued:

"I hope you all look forward to ‘Hope on the Stage’ in Japan: Live Viewing! I’ll eagerly await the day I can meet ARMY around the world at the theater and keep giving it my all until then. See you soon, everyone.”

j-hope is set to take the stage in Jakarta, Indonesia, on May 3 and 4 as part of his current global schedule.

BTS j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE tour's Osaka screening arrives shortly before BTS is expected to reunite later this year, following the conclusion of military service for the remaining members.

