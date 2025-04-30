“The seven of us care about the same things”— j-hope hints at exciting changes and fresh musical direction for BTS in upcoming releases

On April 29, 2025, j-hope spoke with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about BTS’ future music. He shared his thoughts while the other members — RM, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook — are still serving in the military. He said their solo work has helped them grow as artists.

He mentioned that working solo gave each artist the chance to dive into varied styles and express stories in their own way, which could later influence their work as a group.

"I think that over time, we each refined our unique identities as each of us work on their own music, come out with their solo projects & do their own thing, the funny thing for me is when our identities, which have taken shape in various ways, come together as BTS," the Chicken Noodle singer asserted.

The South Korean artist noted that this journey gave space for clearer self-expression, which may steer the direction of their next group projects. j-hope also said that new perspectives formed through these personal experiences might open the door to fresh themes.

"I think we'll find common ground in what each of us wants. And that'll be the music that we'll make as BTS Yeah. I hope that our genuine intentions come through The seven of us care about the same things in making this choice," the BTS member added.

j-hope continued:

“In the end, we all have our own unique identities that we had a chance to realize and express."

He did not announce any upcoming release or give a specific timeline, but indicated that they may have new messages to share as a result of their growth.

j-hope is presently performing across Asia and North America on his individual global tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, spanning from February 28 to June 1, 2025. The 31-date journey marks a key career landmark during BTS’s pause from collective activities.

j-hope also talks about BTS' reunion after the members' military enlistment

In the newly released snippet from his Apple Music 1 chat with Zane Lowe, j-hope also hinted at a preview of BTS’s upcoming comeback. The rapper expressed his thrill about the band getting back together after all members wrap up their enlistment.

“I look forward to June when our members will have completed their service. We will quickly get together and talk about what BTS can do in the future,” he said, sounding eager to dive back into the group’s shared creative energy. “I think it’s going to be a massive energy," the MONA LISA star said.

For those unversed, at HYBE’s annual shareholder assembly on March 31, 2025, even CEO Lee Jae-sang confirmed that the full lineup of BTS will convene soon after service completion.

"BTS members are scheduled to return after completing their military service in the first half of this year, and they will need time to prepare and work for their activities after their return. The company is also discussing and preparing with top-tier composers, but the artists need to think carefully and prepare," HYBE's CEO stated (per Bloter).

Mr. Lee added:

“Usually, we work on a song, release an album, and then go on a tour, but since BTS has already become a global top artist, we are continuing to discuss their vision and future plans, so it is necessary to think about the direction and align accordingly.”

Experts in the music scene anticipate that BTS could drop fresh content by late 2025, with a possible global tour expected in 2026. HYBE has yet to share official updates about the band’s schedule or future events.

BTS' Jin and j-hope have already fulfilled their duties on June 12 and October 17, 2024, respectively. Meanwhile, RM, Suga, V, Jimin, and Jungkook are slated to return by June 2025.

