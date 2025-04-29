"I think it’s going to be a massive energy" — j-hope builds anticipation for BTS' reunion and comeback plans post members' military discharge

In a recent interview with The Zane Lowe Show on April 26, 2025, j-hope shared his excitement for BTS’ full-group reunion, predicting “it’s going to be a massive energy” when all members come back together after military service. This interview came amidst the BTS rapper's ongoing solo world tour.

With Jin and j-hope already discharged—Jin on June 12, 2024, and j-hope on October 17, 2024—fans await the remaining five members (RM, Suga, V, Jimin, Jungkook) to complete their duties by June 2025.

HYBE CEO Lee Jae-sang has emphasized that while BTS will “quickly get together” to discuss future direction, the members will need time to prepare and collaborate with top-tier composers before resuming full group activities.

Industry analysts speculate a world tour could follow a late 2025 comeback or take place in 2026. Meanwhile, j-hope is making waves on his first solo world tour, Hope on the Stage, spanning 31 shows across Asia and North America from February 28 to June 1, 2025.

In a preview clip from The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music 1 from April 26, j-hope expressed his anticipation for BTS’ next chapter, stating,

“I think that overtime, we each refined our unique identities as each of us work on their own music, come out with their solo projects and do their own things. When our identities, which have taken shape in various ways, come together as BTS, I’m curious to see how it will look like.”

He reflected on how each member has “refined our unique identities” through solo projects and voiced curiosity about how those individual strengths will fuse when BTS reunites

“So I look forward to June…when our members will have completed their service. We will quickly get together and talk about what BTS can do in the future. I think it’s going to be a massive energy.”

j-hope fuels speculations of a potential BTS reunion and comeback releases sooner than expected

During HYBE’s annual general shareholders’ meeting on March 31, 2025, CEO Lee Jae-sang underscored that, although BTS members will reunite by mid-2025, they “will need time to prepare and work on their comeback activities afterward.”

He noted that the agency is “discussing with top-tier composers” but that the artists themselves “need careful consideration and preparation” before returning to group activities. Fans have largely supported this measured approach, valuing quality and vision over haste.

“BTS members are scheduled to complete their military service and return at the end of the first half of this year, so they will need time to prepare and work for their activities after their return. The company is also preparing by discussing with top-tier composers, but the artists (BTS members) also need to think carefully and prepare,” CEO Lee Jae-sang said.

Lee Jae-sang continued,

“Normally, we work on a song, release an album, and then go on a tour, but since BTS has already become a global top artist, we are continuing to discuss their vision and what's next, so we need to think about the direction for this and work towards it accordingly.”

While no official dates have been announced, several outlets report that BTS may embark on a global tour following their comeback. Industry analysts suggest a full-scale world tour in 2026, allowing time for album production, conceptual development, and logistical planning.

Additionally, social media buzz and viral fan speculation point to Europe and North America as likely tour stops, with Asia to follow.

Meanwhile, j-hope has been blazing trails on his inaugural solo tour, Hope on the Stage, which supports his album Jack in the Box and EP Hope on the Street Vol. 1. The trek kicked off with three nights at Seoul’s KSPO Dome on February 28–March 2, 2025, before touring 15 cities in Asia and North America.

Highlights included headlining shows at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles—making him the first BTS member to sell out a solo stadium concert—and performances across Manila, Saitama, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Macau, Taipei, and Osaka.

Due to high demand, BMO Stadium was forced to add an additional 24,000 seats last minute to accommodate fans.

Fans—known as ARMY—can look forward to a mid-2025 reunion discussion where BTS members will map out their artistic direction together, as hinted by j-hope.

Potential world tour dates in late 2025 or 2026, pending official announcements and continued solo projects, could also be on the group's activity roster.

