“BTS IS COMING!” — Fans thrilled as HYBE teases comeback content in Q1 2025 report

In its Q1 2025 earnings briefing, HYBE’s CFO Lee Kyung-joon subtly confirmed their plans of “content offerings focused on full-group activities” for BTS starting in Q2 2025. The conference briefing call was livestreamed on HYBE BOY (YouTube) on April 29, 2025, KST.

Ad

“Going forward, starting from the 2nd Quarter, we are planning for various events, including content offerings centered on full-group BTS activities.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This optimistic signal contrasted sharply with Lee Kyung-joon’s own statements in late 2024, when he said HYBE was still “discussing with the members about activities for 2026,” offering no firm projections for a 2025 comeback.

In the Q3 2024 earnings call (November 5, 2024), Lee Kyung-joon candidly admitted,

"Also, you asked what our sales share would be if BTS were to be active as a full group, but we are still discussing with the members about activities for 2026, so no projections have been made right now."

Ad

KBS World reported that HYBE earned a record 500.6 billion KRW (about $370 million) in the first quarter—a 39% increase from last year, despite it usually being a slow season for K-pop. Fans quickly reacted to Lee Kyung-joon’s comments, filling social media with excitement and guessing that a big BTS comeback with new music, videos, and maybe a world tour could be coming soon.

One fan wrote on X:

"BTS IS COMING!!!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many fan discussions contrasted this positivity with Lee Kyung-joon’s earlier 2024 caveats. However, the excitement across social media was palpable as fans rejoiced for the boy group reunion following their imminent military discharge.

"OMG they are almost home and together," a fan wrote.

"So the shareholders reports had shared few days ago might be accurate????" another fan added.

"Q2 means April May June if we are really getting anything then it's most probably in June," another fan said.

Ad

Several fans noted that during the conference call, the HYBE CFO mentioned "second quarter of 2025," which indicated April to June. Currently, BTS's j-hope is on his solo world which will conclude in May, following his Lollapalooza 2025 show in June. His bandmate, Jin, will embark on his solo tour in June, which again affirms HYBE CFO's statement regarding the group's "content" releases in Q2.

"Yes! That's why I got a bit confused and thought the second quarter is later. Because if CFO says the contents will start coming out from Q2, that would mean in May and June! Maybe he meant Festa contents as well?" a fan noted.

Ad

"We are in the 2nd quater of 2025 i think... we are getting a lot of events, pop ups, concerts, a lot of things are happening and maybe more things are in store," another fan shared.

"I dont jave moneyyyyyyyyyyy!!!!!!!! Make them take a break pls!!! We need another in the soop!!!!!" another fan joked.

Ad

HYBE shows record-breaking Q1 revenues, sparking BTS comeback, affirms no impact amidst NJZ-ADOR feud

Expand Tweet

Ad

In its Q1 2025 earnings briefing, HYBE announced its highest-ever first-quarter revenue, surpassing 500.6 billion KRW (approximately $370 million)—a 39% year-over-year jump, achieved despite K-pop’s traditional off-season and the high-profile NewJeans (NJZ) and ADOR legal dispute.

Operating profit rose 50% to 21.6 billion KRW, even though Q1 is typically an off-season for K-pop. Concert revenue was the standout performer, soaring to 155.2 billion KRW—a more than three-fold increase from 44 billion KRW in Q1 2024—as HYBE’s artists embarked on extensive world and solo tours.

Ad

Record-breaking concert tours by BTS' j-hope, SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ENHYPEN, and BOYNEXTDOOR propelled direct participation revenue to 322.5 billion KRW (64% of total), while indirect participation streams (merchandise, licensing, content, fan clubs) totaled 178.1 billion KRW (36%), driven by a 75% surge in MD and licensing sales.

Buoyed by Q1’s success, HYBE forecasts continued strength into Q2 and beyond, with over 150 concerts already slated for 2025 and new album releases scheduled for SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN, and BOYNEXTDOOR, including BTS' Jin's solo world tour.

The company also anticipates further revenue contributions from BTS’s upcoming group activities once all members complete military service in mid-2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Banhisha Kundu Banhisha covers Korean entertainment in her role as a popular culture journalist at Sportskeeda. She specializes in K-pop news, and reporting on breaking developments in the Korean entertainment scene is her forte.



Banhisha has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication along with 7 years of content writing and copywriting experience under her belt. After working as a digital marketing manager for over five years, Banhisha joined Sportskeeda to pursue her calling as a K-pop journalist.



A huge admirer of BTS, Banhisha’s journey as an ‘ARMY’ member has equipped her with critical insights that she brings to her writing. This is evident in the profile deep-dives and music reports she curates, which rely heavily on deep research work to present information in a new light.



Banhisha loves to read as much as she likes to write, and her favorite authors are Jeffery Archer, Hanya Yanagihara, Haruki Murakami, Khaled Hosseini, Taslima Nasrin, Orhan Pamuk, and Kazuo Ishiguro, among others. When not thinking and writing about K-pop, she likes to practice Boxing and play Badminton. Know More