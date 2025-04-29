From struggle to global success : BTS' powerful journey to rise decoded ahead of reunion and 2025 comeback

As BTS’s seminal HYYH: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life series marks its 10th anniversary, the group’s journey—from small-company trainees to global icons—has been illuminated through a forthcoming commemorative album and event confirmed by HYBE’s Bang Si-hyuk.

Their 2023 biography, Beyond the Story: 10 Year Record of BTS, offers candid excerpts about early loneliness, exhaustion, and online bullying that shaped their artistry.

Over the past decade, the band has appeared on TIME’s cover three times, earned five Grammy nominations, swept Billboard Music Awards and American Music Awards, been invited to speak at the White House about anti-Asian hate, and showcased at a UNESCO digital exhibition.

On tour, they shattered stadium records with the Love Yourself and Permission to Dance world tours—selling out Wembley, the Rose Bowl, SoFi, and Allegiant Stadium in hours. This article traces that trajectory, celebrating resilience and looking ahead to their 2025 reunion.

From trainee hardships documented in Beyond the Story to record-setting stadium triumphs, the group's ten-year odyssey embodies the transformative power of perseverance, artistry, and global community.

BTS’ ten-year odyssey on the occasion of 'HYYH' 10th anniversary. (Image via Weverse/BTS)

BTS' HYYH legacy: Reflecting on struggles and more

The group’s HYYH: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life trilogy—released in April and November 2015, followed by the repackaged Young Forever in May 2016—marked their artistic and commercial breakthrough.

HYBE founder Bang Si-hyuk has confirmed plans for a 10th-anniversary album and celebratory event in 2025, reuniting all original producers and members on what he calls “a promise made years ago.”

Beyond the Story: 10 Year Record of BTS, written by Kang Myeong-seok with the K-pop juggernaut and released July 9, 2023, spans seven chapters—“Seoul,” “Why We Exist,” “Love, Hate, Army,” “Inside Out,” “A Flight That Never Lands,” “The World Of BTS,” and “We Are”—translated into 23 languages to date.

In unvarnished interviews “without a camera or makeup,” members recounted loneliness, exhaustion, depression, and relentless online bullying, revealing how loss of privacy led to alienation during trainee days and early promotions.

Teen Vogue highlighted how the book underscored the band’s need for recovery and retrospection, portraying them as artists determined to balance the industry grind with personal well-being.

The band's HYYH album, displaying the final chapter of the story of 'The Most Beautiful Moment in Life.' (Image via website/BIGHIT MUSIC)

TIME magazine covers, the White House speech, Grammy nods & more

The K-pop group has graced TIME magazine’s cover three times: as “Next Generation Leaders” in October 2018, for Entertainer of the Year in December 2020, and alongside HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk in a 2021 issue celebrating corporate influence.

They’ve been nominated five times for Grammy Awards, becoming the first Korean pop act to receive such recognition and solidifying their musical credibility on the world’s most prestigious stage.

They are the most-awarded group in Billboard Music Awards history, with 12 wins, including 'Top Duo/Group' and 'Top Social Artist.' At the American Music Awards (AMAs), they remain the only K-pop group act to bag 'Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock' and 'Favorite Social Artist.' Additionally, in 2021, they became the first Asian act ever to take home the AMAs 'Artist of the Year' win.

On May 31, 2022, the K-pop phenomenon met President Joe Biden at the White House to address rising anti-Asian hate crimes, delivering messages of diversity and inclusion at a press briefing hosted by Karine Jean-Pierre.

They’ve also engaged with UNESCO through immersive digital showcases, such as the “Korea Cubically Imagined” exhibition at UNESCO’s Paris headquarters, inviting journalists to explore BTS-inspired virtual realities on July 7, 2021.

BTS invited to the White House and met POTUS in 2022 to discuss anti- Asian hate and discrimination. (Image via X/@bts_bighit)

Stadium to Stadium: Tours that defined an era with Love Yourself and Permission to Dance

Their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself stadium extension (2018–19) grossed $246.5 million from 1.93 million tickets sold over 62 shows, including historic sell-outs at Wembley Stadium, Rose Bowl, Soldier Field, MetLife Stadium, and Stade de France.

In 2022, their Permission to Dance tour marked the K-pop juggernaut's return to live performance, selling out four shows at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas within hours and drawing an estimated 4 million attendees (in-person and online combined).

Their Las Vegas dates alone attracted 620,000 in-person fans and set a $35.9 million box-office record for Nevada.

The K-pop band's 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' world tour began in Seoul in 2018. (Image via X/@billboard)

As BTS prepares for a well-deserved pause for mandatory military service, their 2025 reunion—framed around the HYYH 10th anniversary—promises both a nostalgic homage and a new creative chapter.

