"LEGENDS" — Fans react as Stade De France honors BTS' 2019 sell-out concert in its 27th anniversary tribute post

On January 29, 2025, Stade de France celebrated its 27th anniversary and paid tribute to some of the most historic events, including BTS' 2019 concerts. The stadium's official social media channels shared nostalgic posts, including shows by Rihanna, Coldplay, Lady Gaga, and the K-pop juggernaut.

In an Instagram post on January 29, 2025, Stade de France wrote:

"BTS: They're the 1st kpop group to perform at the Stade de France (2019). Tickets for the 2 concerts sold out in just a few minutes"

In June 2019, BTS made history by performing two sold-out concerts at France's largest stadium, the Stade de France, on the 7th and 8th of that month. These performances were part of their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour, marking a significant milestone as BTS became the first Korean act to headline the iconic venue.

The concerts were monumental, with each show attracting over 70,000 fans, collectively amassing a crowd of approximately 140,000 attendees over the two nights. The setlist was a dynamic mix of their biggest hits, including tracks like Dionysus, Not Today, and Idol, the surprise appearance of American singer Halsey during Boy With Luv, and solo performances by members.

Fans flooded social media as France's biggest stadium commemorated its 27 years of history with the inclusion of the K-pop group's concert as one of its major highlights.

"LEGENDS," one fan said.

Fans highlighted how the group broke down the global cultural barriers through music with their two sold-out shows at Stade de France in 2019.

"They put BTS in their post with big artists/events such as Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Rolling Stone, Rihanna and the Olympics and football World Cup," a fan wrote.

"They also had a slide for Coldplay and for their concert clip it was My Universe," another fan wrote.

"I was part of this iconic moment," another fan said.

Several fans recalled their experience of witnessing the K-pop group perform live on My Universe in 2019.

"I WAS THERE. MY FIRST EVER CONCERT AND FIRST #BTS CONCERT," a fan noted.

"They also used My Universe performance for Coldplay," another fan wrote.

"They also had a slide for Coldplay and for their concert clip it was My Universe," another fan added.

More about BTS' Love Yourself: Speak Yourself 2019 world tour and its success

In 2019, BTS embarked on the Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour, an extension of their 2018 Love Yourself tour.

The tour commenced on May 4, 2019, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Over the ensuing months, the K-pop group graced stages across North and South America, Europe, and Asia, performing in iconic venues such as London's Wembley Stadium and France's Stade de France.

The tour concluded on October 29, 2019, in Seoul, South Korea, after 20 shows. The demand for tickets was nothing short of extraordinary. For instance, tickets for the Wembley Stadium concert sold out within 90 minutes, making the K-pop group the first Korean act to achieve such a feat at this historic venue.

Similarly, their performance at the Rose Bowl saw tickets vanish rapidly, underscoring their immense popularity. According to Billboard, the Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour grossed approximately $116.6 million and sold 976,283 tickets across 20 shows. This averages to about 48,814 attendees and $5.8 million per concert, positioning the group among the top earners in the live music industry for 2019.

Love Yourself: Speak Yourself 14-month worldwide stadium tour behind-the-scene documentary film is available on Viki for fans to watch.

In other news, BTS members Namjoon, SUGA, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook will be officially discharged from military service in June 2025.

