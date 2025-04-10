From Village Joseon Dynasty to 77-Minute Debate: RUN BTS Poly Series brings back some of the iconic episodes of the group's beloved variety show

On April 10, 2025, BIGHIT MUSIC held an hour-long Weverse livestream to showcase RUN BTS Poly Series highlights. Titled "RUN BTS Poly Highlight Package," a curated collection of some of the most memorable episodes from BTS' beloved variety show, Run BTS!

The "Poly Highlight Package" is designed to take fans on a nostalgic journey, revisiting episodes that have left an indelible mark on viewers. Among the highlighted episodes are BTS Village: Joseon Dynasty (Episode 145) and 77-Minute Debate (Episode 131), which showcased the group's versatility and brotherhood.

Set in a village during the Joseon Dynasty, the players are dressed in traditional hanboks and dropped into a time setting, while conducting a treasure hunt for a broken ARMY gravestone. This episode is part of the BTS Village arc, which also consists of Protect the BTS Village Episodes (48-49) and Reply BTS Village episodes (120-121), featuring mystery and role-playing.

The 77-Minute Debate presents the members in a series of lighthearted debates on whimsical topics, all while avoiding forbidden words and actions that could result in unexpected water penalties.

There were other iconic episodes, such as the Long-Term Project: Tennis 1, where the group members hilariously failed in carrying out a decent tennis match. Here is the list of episodes that were shown in the Highlight Package livestream:

Ep. 153 - Nostalgic Songs 2: Highlights Namjoon (RM) and titled "Made everyone laugh with silly pronunciation in the middle of singing."

Ep. 110 - Treasure Hunt 1: Highlights Jin and titled "The master of dad jokes who solves a nonsense quiz in only one second."

Ep. 131 - 77-Minute Debate: Highlights SUGA and titled "Logically explained why an egg should be added to black noodles."

Ep. 129 - Long-Term Project: Tennis 1: Highlights j-hope and titled "Ace of ace! Tennis prince!"

Ep. 78 - Food Guest 2: Highlights Jimin and titled "Taught the art of guessing on exam questions."

Ep. 145 - BTS Village Joseon Dynasty 1: Highlights Taehyung (V) and titled "Exhibited Oscar-worthy acting out of nowhere, asking 'Did you want me to forget you?'"

Ep. 128 - HELLO 2021: Highlights Jungkook and is titled "Successfully fooled everyone with his lies."

Exploring the highlights of Run BTS!: A journey through seven memorable episodes

The variety show has been a cornerstone of entertainment for fans worldwide, offering a blend of humor, camaraderie, and unexpected moments. Among its extensive catalog, seven episodes stand out for their unique themes and the group's dynamic interactions.

Here is the brief of each of these Run BTS! episodes:

1. Episode 78 - Food Guest 2

In this culinary-themed Run BTS! episode, the group members engage in cooking challenges, showcasing their culinary skills and teamwork. The episode is filled with laughter as the members navigate recipes, sometimes leading to unexpected and humorous outcomes.

2. Episode 110 - Treasure Hunt 1

This episode transforms the set into a mystery-filled adventure as BTS embarks on a treasure hunt. The members solve puzzles and follow clues, highlighting their problem-solving abilities and teamwork. During a paper game, Jin's flexibility gets lauded by the members. Also, Jungkook's drawing skills are praised by everyone during a guessing game.

3. Episode 128 - HELLO 2021

This Run BTS! episode is marked by heartfelt moments and the group's signature humor. They play 'Red Light, Green Light', which further adds fun as the members try to win against each other.

4. Episode 129 - Long-Term Project: Tennis 1

Initiating a long-term project, the members take on the sport of tennis, aiming to develop their skills over time. The episode is a mix of comedic mishaps and hilarious commentary. RM and V struggle throughout the match, while J-Hope shows his impeccable Tennis skills. Meanwhile, SUGA's commentary from the sidelines keeps viewers hooked.

5. Episode 131 - 77-Minute Debate

In a test of wit and spontaneity, BTS participates in a series of debates on whimsical topics, all while adhering to unpredictable rules that result in water penalties for certain words or actions. The episode is celebrated for its chaotic energy and the members' quick thinking, making it a fan favorite.

6. Episode 145 - BTS Village: Joseon Dynasty 1

The members dress up in historical attire, taking the viewers back to the Joseon Dynasty for historical role-play. For historical context, they are tasked with retrieving a broken ARMY headstone. The members are pitched against each other as they play the game 'Mafia with a traditional flair.

7. Episode 153 - Nostalgic Songs 2

Diving into a musical journey, BTS revisits popular Korean songs from the early 2000s in a karaoke-style setting. Performances range from Jin and Jungkook's impressive rap to V's heartfelt renditions, culminating in J-Hope's lively performance of Gangnam Style.

According to BIGHIT MUSIC, pre-orders for the "RUN BTS Poly Highlight Package" commenced on April 8, 2025, at 11 AM KST, with the official release scheduled for April 24, 2025.

