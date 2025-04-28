"This man inspires me so much" - Fans react as j-hope shares health update on Weverse Live during HOTS concerts in Singapore

On April 27, 2025, BTS' j-hope hosted a Weverse live, during which he shared information regarding his health from the HOPE ON THE STAGE concert in Singapore. The BTS rapper performed at Singapore's Indoor Stadium on April 26 and 27.

During the Weverse live, he shared with fans that after the first concert, he had used too much energy and woke up with numerous body and muscle aches. Initially, he was worried about his performance at the second concert in Singapore, but he stepped up and remarked that he was "professional."

He stated, as translated by an X account @btsmemeories:

"Actually, I used too much energy on the first day. But when I woke up this morning, my body hurt so much. I had a lot of muscle pain here. So I thought, "I'm in trouble today." But who am I, everyone? When I go on stage, I'm a professional."

He went on to say that no matter what his health condition is, on stage, he will be the j-hope that everyone wants to see.

Fans took to the internet to express their love and admiration for the BTS member and his dedication to performing. One fan remarked that the singer inspires them a lot.

"This man inspires me so much. i love you."

Similar reactions continued on X, where a fan remarked that j-hope deserves all the love and fame, while another called him "amazing."

"literally fall in love every time I realize how passionate tannies are towards their work and us, it's beyond everything. He really really deserves all the fame and love. Guys whoever will attend the next ones please make sure you'll give him the best love ever. We're so loved," remarked another fan on X.

"I love that my favorite artists' flex is they are utterly and undeniably professional stage performers. / Even when they aren't in the best physical condition, they make sure we get their the moment they step onstage, if not more!" exclaimed a fan.

"Honestly 2mos to his tour and you don't see a noticeable change in him. I'm constantly amazed because he's dancing and singing and rapping.. his voice didn't change, he's not out of breath. I've always thought Hobi is the king of pacing himself. He's really amazing. I love him," react another fan.

More reactions on X praised the singer, where one remarked that BTS members are never lazy on stage whereas another said:

"His version of normal isn't normal for most! That's why people take him for granted because he's making it look too easy, normal.. That's why non-hobi biased fans are too brave to shun him. They think their biases are equal to him. But hoseokies know better!" wrote a fan on X.

"That's my BTS. They never be lazy on stage," said another fan.

"always the professional. when bangtan said they would work hard to become an artist you're not embarrassed to be a fan of, they really meant it," added another fan on X.

More about j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE World Tour

HOPE ON THE STAGE is j-hope's first solo concert tour to support his debut studio album, Jack in the Box, and EP, Hope on the Street Vol.1. The tour kicked off with three shows at KSPO Dome in Seoul from February 28 to March 2, 2025.

The concert tour then made its way to the US, performing 10 shows, with two in Mexico. j-hope also became the first BTS member to headline a solo stadium show at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

The tour then headed to Asia, performing in the Philippines, Japan, and Singapore. HOPE ON THE STAGE is set to conclude in Osaka on June 1, 2025.

The remaining schedule of j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE World Tour is as follows:

May 3 - Jakarta, Indonesia at Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 4 - Jakarta, Indonesia at Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 10 - Bangkok, Thailand at Impact Arena

May 11 - Bangkok, Thailand at Impact Arena

May 17 - Macau at Galaxy Arena

May 18 - Macau at Galaxy Arena

May 24 - Taipei, Taiwan at NTSU Arena

May 25 - Taipei, Taiwan at NTSU Arena

May 31 - Osaka, Japan at Kyocera Dome Osaka

June 1 - Osaka, Japan at Kyocera Dome Osaka

In other news, j-hope will be the headliner at the Lollapalooza music festival in Berlin on July 12 and 13, 2025.

