What is BTS members’ net worth in 2025? Jin, j-hope, Suga, RM, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook’s fortune explored

BTS, the seven-member pop powerhouse that debuted in South Korea in 2013, stands as one of the most lucrative names in global music today. Composed of RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, the K-pop act has pulled in an estimated $350 million through a wide web of income.

Ad

Touring has fueled a large slice of their earnings, as their Love Yourself World Tour in 2019 raked in roughly $170 million. According to Forbes, the band brought in around $50 million from mid-2019 to mid-2020, averaging close to $7 million per member.

BTS members (Image via X/@bts_bighit)

Sponsorship deals have also become a key cash stream. Reports say the idols can draw in $4.5 million for endorsing local brands, with even greater figures for international campaigns. One standout—their McDonald’s BTS Meal—reportedly earned them more than $8.5 million.

Ad

Trending

Economically, BTS reportedly adds an estimated $5 billion a year to South Korea’s GDP. This includes revenue from merchandise, travel inspired by the group, and a ripple effect across industries.

Each BTS member's net worth

Since pausing team promotions in 2022, each BTS member has branched out. They’ve launched solo albums, signed individual brand deals, and starred in their solo content—from music specials to global streaming series. Here is the net worth of each BTS member, according to Celebrity Net Worth:

Ad

Jin's net worth: $50 million

Ad

Jin, BTS’s eldest performer, has rapidly stepped into his own after completing his military duty in June 2024. This year, he’s slated to launch his debut solo world tour, titled RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR.

The tour is tied to the release of his second EP, Echo, a seven-track follow-up to his first solo project, HAPPY. His solo music path began with digital releases like Tonight (2019), Abyss (2020), and the emotional drama OST Yours (2021).

Ad

His 2021 single Super Tuna became an online sensation. Then, in late 2022, he dropped The Astronaut, co-created with Coldplay. On-screen, Jin has starred in the variety shows Run Jin, The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, and Netflix’s Kian’s Bizarre B&B. Furthermore, his 2022 Ottogi Jin Ramen ad sparked a 15% sales jump for the product.

By the end of 2024, he got into major deals with Fred Jewelry, Gucci, Laneige (as its first male global ambassador), and Alo Yoga. Additionally, in December last year, the South Korean artist launched Igin, a luxury liquor brand. Meanwhile, in 2018, Seokjin also helped launch a Tokyo-style eatery, called Otsu Seiromushi, in Seoul along with his brother.

Ad

The K-pop star even topped Instagram’s earning charts among Korean men in 2024, pulling in nearly $292,000 for every paid post.

j-hope's net worth: $50 million

Ad

BTS' main dancer, j-hope's first full-length solo project, Jack in the Box, arrived in mid-2022. In early 2024, he followed up with Hope on the Street Vol. 1. His solo discography also includes standout tracks like Daydream, Airplane, and Chicken Noodle Soup (featuring Becky G), along with More, Arson, and On the Street (featuring J. Cole).

In 2022, he teamed up with Crush for Rush Hour, a breakout track that led global charts. After completing his military service in October 2024, he dropped Sweet Dreams with Miguel, followed by MONA LISA.

Ad

j-hope hit the road solo in 2025 for his HOPE ON THE STAGE tour, launching in Seoul in February and set to wrap up in Osaka in June. In the fashion world, the 31-year-old continues his affiliation with Louis Vuitton. He also appeared at the label’s Paris Fashion Week show in January 2025.

SUGA's net worth: $50 million

Ad

BTS' SUGA, also known by his solo moniker Agust D, has carved a powerful individual path through music, live shows, and global partnerships. His first full-length solo release, D-DAY, was dropped in April 2023. To support the project, he launched the Agust D D-DAY tour, his first solo global run.

Starting in New York on April 26, 2023, and wrapping in Seoul on August 6, 2023, the tour included 28 performances across Asia and North America. With over 320,000 fans in attendance and a gross revenue of around $57.2 million, it became the most lucrative solo tour ever at the time by a South Korean artist.

Ad

In April 2024, his concert experience was carried to the large screen through SUGA | Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE. The film offered an immersive glimpse into his live shows, bringing in over $6.7 million globally.

Beyond the stage, SUGA has extended his influence into fashion and sports. In early January 2023, he partnered with Italian luxury label Valentino, fronting their worldwide drive. He also collaborated with the NBA, taking on the role of global representative.

Ad

RM's net worth: $50 million

Ad

RM, the leader of BTS, has also swiftly carved out a solo journey. His debut album, Indigo, was released on December 2, 2022. Later, in May 2024, RM released his second studio offering, Right Place, Wrong Person.

The rapper made his mark in high-end fashion in early 2023, becoming the worldwide face of Bottega Veneta. Later that year, in December, he also signed with South Korean furniture brand Iloom, participating in the promotion of the "Roy Mute Edition” campaign.

Ad

Meanwhile, his television presence also gained momentum. The idol co-hosted The Dictionary of Useless Human Knowledge on tvN from December 2022 to January 2023 alongside director Jang Hang-jun.

Jimin's net worth: $50 million

Ad

Jimin dropped his first solo album, FACE, on March 24, 2023, crossing 1.45 million sales in its debut week. His next solo release, MUSE, arrived on July 19, 2024.

The same year, the BTS member made history as the first Korean soloist to earn over $1.80 million on the HITS US year-end charts, joining BTS as the only K-pop acts to reach this milestone. From July to December 2024, he pulled in $119,198 by selling more than 131,000 CD copies of his track WHO.

Ad

Stepping into fashion, the singer became Dior’s global representative in January 2023. His appearances during Paris Fashion Week that month led to $17 million in Earned Media Value, accounting for 54% of Dior's total EMV from the event.

V's net worth: $50 million

Ad

BTS' V, known offstage as Kim Taehyung, stepped into solo stardom with strong numbers and widespread media traction. His debut album, Layover, dropped on September 8, 2023, selling about 1.67 million units on the first day itself.

Alongside music, V expanded his footprint in global fashion and commercial branding. In 2023, he was introduced as the face of Cartier and fronted visual campaigns for Celine.

Later that year, in December, he became the promotional figure for Compose Coffee’s 10th-year branding effort. The tie-up, launched with visual ads and media pushes, coincided with a measurable spike in the brand’s reach and product movement.

Ad

V’s social media profile has also grown into a commercial platform. With 66.9 million followers on Instagram as of now, his promotional posts are estimated to earn from $68,000 to $810,000 each, leading among his bandmates.

In broadcast media, V joined the cast of Jinny’s Kitchen, a reality program airing on Amazon Prime starting February 24, 2023. The series followed a celebrity team operating a Korean pop-up eatery in Mexico. He was also featured in In the Soop: Friendcation in 2022, a Disney+ travel docu-series.

Ad

Jungkook's net worth: $50 million

Ad

BTS' vocalist, Jungkook, dropped his debut solo album GOLDEN on November 3, 2023, breaking records with over 2 million sales on day one. Just six days later, the idol stood at Times Square, New York, performing live tracks from the album. Meanwhile, in March 2023, he became the global face of Calvin Klein.

The BTS maknae's documentary, I Am Still the Original, premiered worldwide on December 3, 2024, detailing his journey as a solo performer. Additionally, his exhibit GOLDEN: The Moments was showcased in Seoul in August 2024.

Ad

The exhibition later moved to New York City in 2025, where it became the year’s top-grossing solo exhibition, with tickets selling out in just minutes.

BTS' Jin and j-hope have now finished their time in the military. Jin wrapped up his service on June 12, 2024, and j-Hope followed on October 17, 2024. Since then, both have dived back into music, working on solo performances and planning global shows.

Meanwhile, Suga, RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook are still serving and are expected to be discharged by mid-June 2025. A full group comeback is in sight, likely landing in the latter part of the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More