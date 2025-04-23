“Won't believe until the boys/Bighit announce it officially” — Fans react to BTS’ Jungkook’s rumored 2025-26 solo world tour dates

On April 23, 2025, fan account @DCECOFICIAL1 shared on X that Jungkook may be gearing up for a solo world tour, which will allegedly begin in October 2025 and wrap up by January 2026. A listing for Jungkook has appeared on Ticketmaster, prompting further speculation.

Netizens have noted that j-hope, another BTS member, received a similar page before launching his own individual shows after completing military service.

The pattern has led to comparisons and ongoing assumptions among followers. He is also said to serve at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City, which holds crowd of 65,000 individuals. However, fans are urging caution about the tour dates rumors, saying they won’t believe anything until BTS or BIGHIT confirm it.

"I won't believe until the boys/Bighit announce it officially. Since when did we all believe in rumours? Ofc let's have fun with the reveal but we all know how the boys try to hide it as a surprise. Surprises are meant to be surprises. Anyways stream STANDING NEXT TO YOU," an X user commented.

The rumors began on March 27, 2025, after an X account @PopBase reported that the 27-year-old might deliver significant news later this year. The post was highlighted by Jungkook Data, a fan tracking account that often documents updates linked to the artist. As of now, there has been no official communication from Jungkook or BigHit Music regarding any announcements.

Meanwhile, some of the fan comments on Jungkook's rumored tour dates read:

"Can y’all stop spreading this and just let it happen when it happens? what if he wants to surprise us and y’all are ruining it? or what if he doesn’t actually have anything planned yet and everyone gets their hopes up? stop spreading unverified info," a fan remarked.

"I only believe this when bighit is the one that confirm it like they did with the other members," a comment read.

"A rumor is a rumor believed by idiots. I will only believe when that solo world tour is dropped in weverse and jk might give a spoiler when he goes on live after he's out of m.s," a person shared.

Meanwhile, others are speculating about a possible world tour, based on hints from cryptic posts. Some believe the Mexico concert date is just part of a longer tour.

"Guy I think it's the Mexico concert date is between that timeline they are giving a hint, the tour will be longer than that for sure!!," a netizen wrote.

"Jin saying that JK will be busier than him, JK telling us that he will show us his songs on stage, Brian’s “we’re going to k#ll it in 2025” and him liking the “tour rumors” post, this account… GODKOOK IS FUCKING COMING, IT’S HAPPENING‼️ 😭😭😭," a user noted.

"Even if this is just a rumor, idk why i have a feeling he really will go on a world tour. BTS always has their own ticking time bomb so better be ready 🥲👍🏻," another fan added.

BTS' Jungkook's solo exhibit at 30 Wall Street draws attention over 'solo world tour' message

An exhibition spotlighting BTS' Jungkook and his first solo record, Golden, is now welcoming guests at 30 Wall Street in Lower Manhattan. The exhibit began on April 11, 2025 and will continue until May 11.

As mentioned on the Fever ticketing website, 'GOLDEN:The Moments' exhibition traces the Seven singer's individual artistic path, presenting outfits worn during live shows, the microphones he performed with, honors he received, and various creative materials tied to the album’s development. Attendees can also view exclusive behind-the-scenes elements and interact with displays capturing different stages of his solo work.

A message section allows visitors to leave personal notes, which organizers plan to send directly to the artist once the event wraps. On April 20, several images shared online revealed that one of the fan messages had the word “solo” scratched out from the phrase “solo world tour.”

The altered message, written on the public message wall, gained traction across social media platforms. The message board remains open and continues to collect notes from guests.

Rumors of Jungkook’s solo tour began after j-hope, Suga, and Jin launched their global tours in 2025. Speculation around the BTS maknae’s tour has since increased.

