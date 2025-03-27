“World tour?”- Fans speculate as Jungkook is rumored to make major announcement in late-2025 ahead of BTS’ anticipated 2026 tour

On March 27, 2025, X account Pop Base shared that BTS' Jungkook might announce major news in late 2025. This comes ahead of the group's expected 2026 world tour. The speculation was highlighted by Jungkook Data.

Additionally, accounts like @DCECOFICIAL1 and @ailoviutl have contributed to the discourse. No official statements regarding any forthcoming announcements have been released by the artist himself or BigHit Music. However, the update has sparked excitement among fans.

“World tour???? 😱😱," an X user commented.

Many are discussing the possibility of the BTS star's solo tour, while others are mentioning solo albums, OSTs, and projects.

"I’m thinking a solo tour as well. He has plenty of time to do his tour then join his members for the BTS Comeback Concert! I cant wait to hear him say it," a fan remarked.

"We WANT MORE OF HIM WE JUNGKOOK FANS WANT A SOLO WORLD TOUR, MORE SOLO ALBUMS, SOLO OST, SOLO PROJECTS & SOLO ACTIVITIES!," a user said.

"OMGGGGGGGG THIS WILL HAPPEN!!! MANIFESTING SO HARD RN!!!😭😭😭," a person noted.

There are more similar fan remarks, saying:

"He is the other member who can easily do a solo tour. Jin, RM, and V are not so into these things in my pov, and Jimin can, but more possibility person is JK," a netizen mentioned.

"Omg if these news is true then there is possibility of jk second album and jungkook solo tour. If these happen then I am going in jk tour for sure and I am literally gonna buy 2 or 3 jungkook albums in first day for sure. Please lets hope news said to be true," a viewer added.

"Plz someone let me believe this is legit can’t breathe come on jungkook let’s go let this be true omg 🔥🔥🔥😭," another fan shared.

BTS' Jungkook targeted in $5.76M stock fraud

BTS' Jungkook fell victim to financial fraud while serving in the military. A hacker stole HYBE shares worth 8.44 billion KRW ($5.76 million) from the Bangtan Boy's account on January 6, 2024. According to reports, the hacker set up three securities accounts under the BTS member's name.

They illegally moved 33,500 HYBE shares from his account without permission. Out of these, 500 were sold, while the remaining 33,000 were still worth about 8.316 billion KRW. The fraud was discovered later, leading to legal action from the Seven singer's team. In February 2025, the Seoul Western District Court ruled in his favor, declaring the transaction invalid and ordering the stocks to be returned.

"There was no transfer contract for the shares, and Jungkook cannot have been a victim of identity theft," and "The third party must return the shares to Jungkook," the court ruled (reported by Biz Hankuk).

BigHit Music has since tightened security to prevent further breaches. The company confirmed that immediate action was taken once the fraud was detected. Payments to the fraudulent account were blocked, and efforts began to recover the 27-year-old's assets.

"As soon as the company and the artist became aware of the criminal act, we immediately took measures to stop payments to the account and restore it to its original state, thereby preventing any actual damage," BigHit Music stated (via Biz Hankuk).

The South Korean conglomerate also took steps to improve security for Jungkook's personal and device information, aiming to prevent such incidents from happening again.

BTS' Jungkook began his mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, and is set to be discharged on June 11, 2025.

