BTS’ Jungkook’s HYBE shares valued at 8.44 billion Won reportedly targeted in an attempted stock theft

On March 22, 2025, Biz Korea reported that an attempt was made to illegally steal HYBE stocks valued at 8.44 billion KRW (South Korean Won) owned by BTS Jungkook, aka Jeon Jungkook. The perpetrator allegedly took advantage of Jungkook being away for his mandatory military service to illegally transfer 33,500 HYBE shares from his account and even sold them to a third party.

According to the same publication, the incident occurred on January 6, 2024, when Jungkook was receiving basic military training after enlistment. The perpetrator reportedly opened three securities accounts in the singer's name without his consent and used them to move and sell stocks without Jungkook's knowledge or consent.

The thief reportedly transferred a total of 33,500 HYBE shares without the knowledge and authorization of the BTS member. This included moving 33,000 shares valued at approximately 8.316 billion Won based on the closing price of January 5 into a new securities account he created in Jungkook's name. An additional 500 shares worth 126 million Won were sold and transferred to a third party.

BTS Jungkook filed a civil lawsuit to regain the stolen shares

After discovering the theft, Jungkook filed a civil lawsuit against the third party who purchased the stolen shares from the perpetrator, seeking their return in March 2024, per Biz Korea. The Seoul Western District Court ruled in February 2025 that since there was no valid share transfer contract and BTS member's identity had not been verified, the third party must return the said shares.

The court rejected the claims of the third party regarding bona fide acquisition, which is a principle that provides protection when a transaction is conducted under the belief that one has a legally legitimate right.

The court also cited gross negligence in proceeding with the transaction without verifying the owner's identity despite knowing that the share belonged to a major shareholder. The third-party buyer paid 20,000 USDT (Tether) in cryptocurrency in advance for the transaction of purchasing the shares. Although the third-party appealed, the ruling was finalized in March 2025.

The identity of the person behind this fraud and identity theft remains unknown. But given, the thief's extensive knowledge of the Seven vocalist's financial information, including account details, ID, bank password, and more, suggests the involvement of an acquaintance.

A security firm official stated that it seemed that the perpetrators were aware of the idol's financial information, and there were also attempts to transfer cash in addition to stocks. BIGHIT Music, the singer's agency, told Biz Korea on March 22, 2025:

"As soon as the company and the artist became aware of the criminal act, we immediately took measures to stop payments to the account and restore it to its original state, thereby preventing any actual damage."

They further stated that, in addition to the legal action, the agency is prepared to enhance the security of artists' personal information and device-related information to prevent a recurrence.

More about BTS' Jungkook, his accolades and solo projects

Jungkook debuted with the K-pop group BTS in 2013. Within BTS' discography, he has released three solo tracks, Begin, Euphoria and My Time. All three of these tracks have charted on Goan Digital Chart. He has also appeared in a lot of collaboration and solo project outside of BTS.

In 2022, he was featured in Charlie Puth's Left and Right, which peaked at No.22 on Billboard Hot 100. In the same year, he made history by featuring on the FIFA World Cup's official soundtrack song, Dreamers. He performed the song at the FIFA World Cup's opening ceremony.

He dropped his debut solo album, Golden, in 2023 with the lead single, Seven (feat.Latto). The song debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts. It also became the fastest song in history to surpass 1 Billion streams on Spotify. His subsequent single, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) debuted at No.5 on the Hot 100 and UK Singles Chart.

The singer is currently serving under mandatory military service and will be discharged alongside bandmates Jimin, V, Suga and RM in June 2025.

