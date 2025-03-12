“Organic king”—Fans react as BTS' Jungkook's ‘GOLDEN: The Moment’ in NYC becomes the best-selling solo exhibition in the city for 2025, to date

BTS' Jungkook's solo exhibition, GOLDEN: The Moments, continues to hold the top spot on Fever's event rankings in New York City for the second consecutive week since March 4, 2025. It has also become the best-selling solo exhibition in the city for 2025 so far. The showcase highlights BTS' Jungkook's career and artistic journey.

Ticket sales started on March 4, 2025 (local time), with the first time slot selling out within ten minutes. On the first day of ticket sales, Golden: The Moments claimed the No.1 spot on the platform. It has also secured a place among Fever’s top 10 events overall.

As the exhibition continues to maintain its No.1 position for two weeks, fans have praised BTS' Jungkook’s global influence. One fan has mentioned:

"ORGANIC KING JUNGKOOK"

"Golden exhibition has been conquering so much since the first day it was announced even for the first time in Seoul and so on. In each country, Jungkook exhibition keeps conquering huge numbers and selling out merch.. let’s not forget that neither" says this fan.

"Your popularity is no joke, Jungkook #1 on Fever for a full week If you guys will be in New York next month,get those tickets", comments an X user.

"Jungkook's selling power is truly unmatched, mind u he is even competing with Squid Game the Most Viewed Netflix series ever" reads a comment on X.

The exhibition's sustained popularity has further fueled discussions about BTS' Jungkook's "artistry shine" beyond music among his fans.

"Golden, just like Jungkook! Seeing his artistry shine and top the charts is nothing less than he deserves. Proud always!" mentions one ARMY (BTS fandom name).

"Oh it's still #1 even on the 3rd day Amazing if you are or will be in New York,get those tickets" shared an individual on X.

"I feel so proud that our #Jungkook's "GOLDEN : The Moments" is still rocking around!!! Wish this wonderful exhibition could tour in Europe too!!! Im so glad our baby is still having his own spot to shine, let's show a lot of Love and support for it!!!" reads another comment on X.

"Jungkook’s name alone is enough to sell out anything. I mean, a solo exhibition holding the top spot for this long? His power is truly unmatched. We need this exhibition in more cities!" adds this fan.

Golden: The Moments exhibition brings BTS' Jungkook’s solo journey to life in New York City

Set to run from April 11 to May 11 at 30 Wall St, New York, Golden: The Moments exhibition showcases key moments from the making of his debut album GOLDEN. Through displays and exclusive content, visitors can explore Jungkook’s evolution from debut to global stardom.

Organized by Paradise E&A and Monday Morning Creative Lab and hosted by MMCL USA, Inc., the exhibition is designed to be accessible, with an ADA-compliant venue ensuring an inclusive experience.

Operating hours are from 12 pm to 8 pm on weekdays, with last admission at 7 pm, and from 10 am to 9 pm on weekends, with the final entry at 8:30 pm (local time). Attendees can explore the exhibition for up to 60 minutes, though entry is restricted to those aged five and above.

Golden: The Moments offers early bird discounts and exclusive weekday gifts

Early bird ticket promotions include a 20% discount from March 4 to March 9, followed by a 15% discount from March 10 to March 16. Weekday visitors will also receive a small gift while supplies last.

BTS' Jungkook has been officially promoted to the rank of sergeant while fulfilling his mandatory military service. He enlisted as an active-duty soldier on December 12, 2023, joining fellow BTS members V, Jimin, and RM.

They began their enlistment following BigHit's confirmation on November 22, 2023. BTS' Jungkook and the rest of the BTS members in military are expected to complete their service and return in June 2025.

