"Sold out king"- Fans hail as Jung Kook's Golden: The Moments exhibition ranks No.1 and sells out the first slot in 10 minutes

BTS' Jung Kook's solo exhibition Golden: The Moments in New York City has secured the No.1 spot on the Fever ticketing website, reflecting overwhelming demand. Tickets went on sale on March 4, 2025 (local time), and the first time slot sold out within 10 minutes.

The exhibition, dedicated to celebrating his journey, has quickly become the top-ranked event in New York City. It has also entered the top 10 events overall, highlighting the strong interest from fans eager to experience his work up close.

Fans flooded social media with reactions and celebrations. The rapid sell-out reaffirmed Jung Kook's immense popularity among his fans. One fan commented:

"Sold Out King Jungkook 🔥"

"Power of the Biggest and Most Popular Asian Artist Jungkook," wrote one netizen.

"Sold out in minutes ! no surprise when it’s King Jungkook! His power and impact are truly unmatched. GOLDEN era shining brighter than ever! 👑✨" said an X user.

"SOLD OUT KING JUNGKOOK REMAINS STRONG ALL THE TIME ✨🥵 This is so hot of him, so giant pop star vibes! Everyone wants to go to this exhibition for real!" commented one more fan.

"Jungkook proving his power as the SOLD OUT KING we knew NYC was going to support the Main Pop Boy" read a comment on X.

"I mean it’s Jungkook what’s not to love, New Yorkers showing they have excellent taste💜" posted this ARMY (BTS fandom name).

"Jungkook's power is unmatched! It doesn't matter what it is, a song, an album, an exhibition, article of clothing, food or drink brand, no matter, his name alone sells! Can't wait what the future holds for his own brand! Glad i have an understanding hubby 😀" shared one fan.

"Just mentioning Jungkook+tickets in a single sentence is enough to make everyone go crazy, this man's influence is magnificent," mentioned a fan.

"SOLD OUT IN 10 MINUTES 💀 and it's an exhibition, when he do a tour I'll have to grab a few people's hair to get in 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭" added this individual on X.

Jung Kook’s Golden: The Moments exhibition set to bring fans an unforgettable experience in New York

Jung Kook's Golden: The Moments exhibition is set to open its doors in New York, offering fans an immersive experience into the journey that shaped his solo career. Running from April 11 to May 11 at 30 Wall St, the exhibition captures the defining moments of making his debut album GOLDEN and the milestones that solidified his status as a global icon.

The exhibition showcases Jung Kook's evolution as an artist, highlighting the moments that have marked his career. From his debut to his rise as an internationally renowned performer, it brings to life the journey behind GOLDEN, offering fans an intimate look at his musical world.

Visitors can relive key moments that define his artistry through visually captivating displays and exclusive content. Designed to be an accessible experience, the venue is ADA-compliant, ensuring attendees can engage with the exhibition's visual storytelling.

Organized by Paradise E&A and MondayMorning CreativeLab and hosted by MMCL USA, Inc., Golden: The Moments promises to be a must-visit event for fans eager to relive the journey of Jung Kook's career and celebrate his musical legacy.

About tickets, timings, and discounts for Golden: The Moments exhibition

An early bird event will offer discounted tickets to celebrate the opening, with a 20% discount available from March 4 to March 9 and a 15% discount from March 10 to March 16. Weekday ticket holders will also receive a small gift, available while supplies last.

The exhibition operates from 12 PM to 8 PM on weekdays, with the last admission at 7 PM and from 10 AM to 9 PM on weekends, with the final entry at 8:30 PM. Visitors can explore the exhibition for up to 60 minutes, immersing themselves in Jung Kook's journey. However, children under five are not permitted to enter.

BTS' Jung Kook promoted to sergeant as his global influence continues to break records

BTS' Jung Kook, currently fulfilling his mandatory military service, has officially been promoted to the rank of sergeant. He enlisted on December 12, 2023, as an active-duty soldier in the South Korean Army, joining fellow BTS members V, Jimin, and RM, who had begun their enlistment process following BigHit's confirmation on November 22, 2023.

Expand Tweet

Jung Kook and Jimin entered the Army's 5th Division Recruit Training Center in Yeoncheon, where they completed five weeks of basic training. Afterward, Jung Kook continued his service in the same division, previously holding the rank of corporal before his recent promotion.

Despite being in military service since December 2023, Jung Kook's solo track Seven set a new record on the Billboard Philippines Hot 100. He also became the fastest Asian solo artist to surpass 17 million Spotify followers, according to ChartMasters on February 3, 2025. Adding to his achievements, Madame Tussauds named him in its 2025 HOT 100 list alongside fellow BTS member Jimin.

He is expected to complete his military duties and return in June 2025, reuniting with his BTS bandmates V, Jimin, RM, and Suga.

