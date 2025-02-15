"I'll never forget that you're the one" — BTS' Jungkook expresses love and longing for ARMY in heartfelt Weverse letter

On February 15, BTS’s Jungkook posted a heartfelt message on Weverse, sharing his thoughts and emotions with ARMY. In his message, he reflected on the changing seasons, his thoughts about ARMY, and his desire to create more beautiful memories together.

The singer acknowledged ARMY's significant role in his journey, referring to them as the ones who shape his story. He expressed eagerness for the future, saying:

"I'll never forget that you're the one who thinks of ARMYs and the pencil who's written my story That's why I know what to do. Even though I know, I'm in a hurry and I'm looking forward to it. I guess I'm. But since I wrote a few words, I don't think I have to be lost in my thoughts"

Reflecting on the changing weather, he compared it to his own feelings:

"Army, are you healthy? These days, the weather seems to clear up, but it gets cold again, and it feels like it's reading my mind. Today's weather is particularly gloomy. It's still far away, but it seems like there are more days when I'm criticizing myself. It's a night where I have a lot of thoughts in many ways." He said.

Jungkook admitted that he often imagines himself with ARMY, feeling happy at the thought of their smiles. He also acknowledged moments of doubt, wondering if these thoughts were merely his imagination:

"Sometimes, I imagine myself with ARMYs in one picture. I'm so happy to see the smile on my lips. On the other hand, there are times when I wonder if it's just a imagination Of course, I'm going to doubt that skepticism and make more beautiful memories than I imagined Of course, that's how much I have to work on it. Hah!"

Despite his excitement for the future, he confessed to feeling a sense of urgency. Concluding his message, he reassured fans that he was simply thinking of them and hoped they would know that. Jungkook ended his post by reminding fans to take care of their health, saying that he misses them and is still waiting for them.

"I'm just... I'm thinking of you. I'm just asking you to know that. There's nothing else I want Hah! Thank you for reading the my writing. I miss you today, too I'm still waiting. Take care of your health Guys."

Jungkook sets new records with Seven, becomes fastest Asian soloist to hit 17 million Spotify followers

Despite enlisting for his mandatory military service in December 2023, Jungkook's global influence remains strong, further cementing his status as a leading figure in the music industry. He continues to break records, with his solo track Seven setting a new record on the Billboard Philippines Hot 100 Chart.

The song has now remained on the chart for 32 weeks and is currently ranked at #54. This achievement makes Seven the longest-charting song by a K-pop act in the chart’s history. Additionally, he has become the first K-pop soloist and the fastest Asian artist to exceed 16 billion on-demand audio streams.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, Jungkook recently became the fastest Asian solo artist to surpass 17 million followers on Spotify. According to ChartMasters, as of February 3, 2025, he has gained 17,007,429 followers since launching his solo career in July 2023.

Giving fans a closer look at his journey, a documentary titled Jung Kook: I Am Still was released in September 2024. The film captures the 150-day process leading up to his album's launch, offering an in-depth look at his dedication and creative process.

Meanwhile, Madame Tussauds has included Jungkook in its HOT 100 list for 2025, recognizing him among several K-pop artists, including his fellow BTS member Jimin.

Jungkook is currently completing his mandatory military service and is set to return in June 2025 alongside his BTS bandmates V, Jimin, RM, and Suga.

