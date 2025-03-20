"He LITERALLY GAVE NO CONSENT" — Fans outraged as Jungkook and Mingyu's Itaewon outing photos surface despite BTS idol's request for privacy

On March 20, 2025, Kpop Chart reported that photos of BTS' Jungkook and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu having dinner in Itaewon began circulating on social media platforms. Despite the initial excitement, the situation took a turn when it was revealed that Jungkook had personally requested a fan not to post the photos online to respect their privacy.

The leaked pictures stirred up quite a backlash among fan communities. Many fans took to social media to showcase their discontent and anger towards those who clearly did not heed Jungkook's request. Fans mentioned the importance of keeping personal space at the forefront of fandom.

One fan wrote on X:

"Please even after he told them they still didn’t listen the straight up disrespect and audacity to spread those when he LITERALLY GAVE NO CONSENT. these people need to be sued."

Fans highlighted that although idols are public figures, they are also individuals entitled to private lives.

"So jungkook actually DENIED to post the pictures from the restaurant bcs he said he will NOT be able to come next time if the pics are posted, yet the OP who met/saw him posted the pictures.. goodness.. he must be so disappointed," a fan wrote.

"The way he said no and she still went ahead and posted them," another fan wrote.

"Not sharing their private time photos is not going to hurt you but will hurt them. Don't do it. You should have more impulse control than a child," another fan added.

Others underscored the unauthorized sharing of the BTS member and Mingyu's photos which raised ethical questions about fan behavior. Fans criticized the individual who didn't honor the K-pop idols' request.

"Jungkook has made it clear, time and again, that he deserves his privacy and to be treated as a human being. Let’s please show him the respect he deserves and stop invading his space," a fan wrote.

"And y’all are the same people who be spreading unofficial photos/videos just for likes and engagement, he doesn’t want photos to be spread of him GET THAT FACT. infact don’t take any photos of him at all. his privacy has gotten invaded too many times, he just wants to enjoy his," another fan said.

"t’s super weird that people think it’s okay to post photos of ppl without their consent because they’re a celebrity??Especially if he literally said no, it’s not that he didn’t know. He knew and said he doesn’t want it to be public. Why would you ask if you don’t gaf," another fan added.

Instances of BTS' Jungkook, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu share a meal with close friends like Cha Eun-woo

Jungkook and Mingyu are part of the '97-liners, a group of male K-pop idols born in 1997, which also includes GOT7's Yugyeom and BamBam, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo, NCT's Jaehyun, and Stray Kids' Bang Chan.

Earlier, in March 2023, Mingyu shared photos on his Instagram account featuring himself, the BTS idol, and Cha Eun-woo dining together in Seoul. The trio kept their attire casual, wearing comfortable hoodies, and were seen savoring Korean cuisine.

In August 2023, the BTS idol, Mingyu, and Cha Eun-woo were seen enjoying a meal at a barbecue restaurant in Busan, Jungkook's hometown. The restaurant owner shared their visit on Instagram, noting that they had to check their identification cards before serving them alcohol.

In other news, the BTS singer is currently serving in the military and will be discharged on June 11, 2025.

