"DIOR PRINCE INDEED" — Fans celebrate as SEVENTEEN's Mingyu ranks #1 in Top Key Voices for Paris Fashion Week-AW25 generating $18.5M in EMV

On March 18, 2025, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu ranked as the top key voice during Paris Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2025 (AW25). As per Influencer Marketing Platform Lefty, Mingyu generated around $18.5 million in Earned Media Value (EMV). He attended the event as DIOR's brand ambassador.

In the Paris Fashion Week - AW25 season, it generated a staggering $494 million in EMV, with Mingyu emerging as the foremost influencer. He gained over $18.5 million in EMV through 11 posts.

Mingyu was closely followed by Thai model and actor Kornnaphat Sethratanapong, known as Orm, who generated $18.3 million. The third position was held by Thai-Chinese actor LingLing Sirilak Kwong, who amassed around $17.1 million in EMV.

Thai actor Sarocha 'Freen' Chankimha, representing Valentino, and Thai-British actor Becca, representing Chanel, also contributed notably to their respective brands' EMV.

Left's latest announcement sparked reactions from SEVENTEEN's fanbase (CARATs). Social media platforms were flooded with congratulatory messages, with one fan hailing him as the DIOR PRINCE.

"YESSSS DIOR PRINCE INDEED"

Meanwhile, some fans underscored the "influence" Mingyu had on social media platforms to generate a whopping $18 million for DIOR.

"Mingyu showed up to Fashion Week twice and made it his. First time as a guest, second time as an ambassador next time, he might as well run the whole thing," a fan wrote.

"Damn... the kim influence," another fan wrote.

"That’s our Kim Celeb & Dior Prince, MINGYU," another fan added.

Others expressed how proud they were of the K-pop idol.

"YYYAAASSS YOU WILL BE ALWAYS FAMOUS KIM MINGYU," a fan remarked.

"There is only one relevant person here and his name is kim mingyu," another fan added.

"THE POWER THAT MINGYU HOLDS!!! Proud of you, our superstar!!!" another fan added.

More about SEVENTEEN's Mingyu and the group's recent world tour

Mingyu joined Pledis Entertainment as a trainee in 2011. He debuted with the boy group SEVENTEEN on May 26, 2015, with their mini-album 17 Carat. Within the group, he holds the positions of lead rapper, sub-vocalist, and visual. He is also an integral member of the Hip-Hop Team.

In 2021, the SEVENTEEN rapper collaborated with fellow member Wonwoo and singer Lee Hi on the digital single Bittersweet.

The group began its latest world tour, SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE, in 2024. They officially announced the tour on August 6, 2024, detailing performances across South Korea, Japan, the rest of Asia, and the United States.

The tour kicked off at Goyang Stadium in South Korea on October 12, 2024, with the opening concert live-streamed through Weverse.

The North American leg originally consisted of nine shows. However, due to heavy fan demands, more shows were added to the Los Angeles roster. Furthermore, ten shows were added to Japan's roster.

As fan interest grew, the tour was further extended to Southeast Asia, with additional shows added to Singapore, Jakarta, and Bangkok. The K-pop group performed for 38,000 fans over two nights of sold-out shows at UBS Arena.

SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE became the group's first world tour to sell over one million tickets and marked their first performance at BMO Stadium in the United States.

In other news, SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan enlisted in the South Korean military on September 26, 2024.

