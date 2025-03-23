"I just wish it were for positive reasons"— Fans react as BTS' Jungkook becomes the highest breakout topic under HYBE amid stock theft attempt

On March 23, 2025, BTS' Jungkook became the highest breakout topic under HYBE. He trended alongside terms like "stock price" and "financial shares" both in South Korea and worldwide. For those unaware, the idol is currently serving in the military and was recently revealed to be the victim of a stock theft case.

As per Google Trends, topics like "Jungkook," "BTS," "Stock," and more were trending under HYBE at the time of writing this article.

Jungkook was the highest breakout topic under HYBE (Images via Google Trends website)

An unknown individual created three unauthorized securities accounts under his name and transferred 33,500 HYBE shares on January 6, 2024. Shares were reported to be valued at approximately 8.4 billion KRW, as per the Times Entertainment.

Out of these, 500 shares were sold to a third party, while the remaining stocks remained under fraudulent control. In March 2024, Jungkook took legal action. In February 2025, the Seoul Western District Court ruled in his favor and ordered the return of the 500 sold shares.

The court determined that the sale was invalid as there was no legitimate transfer agreement. The third-party buyer initially appealed but later withdrew their case.

Fans took to social media to express frustration, saying they wished the trends had been for positive reasons rather than a serious financial fraud case. An X user, @weare_bts7, wrote:

"I just wish it were for positive reasons. This is so sad. HYBE really needs to do something istg...."

Many voiced their anger and claimed HYBE had failed to protect the artist despite his global status. Some even speculated that the incident was not just incompetence but deliberate sabotage.

"Let's make it big noise so Hybe can't dim it down easily," a fan commented.

"This only happens to #Jungkook,it's not incompetence, sabotage anymore, it's all done deliberately to harm him," a netizen mentioned.

"I don't know.. He should leave hybe really," a person remarked.

Others demanded stricter legal action. They hoped that those responsible would face severe consequences.

"HYBE STOP HIDING THE CULPRIT," a fan remarked.

"What happened to him was awful. I hope the person who is responsible goes to jail. BH needs to do better with JK. It's always something," an X user wrote.

HYBE responds as security concerns grow amid Jungkook's stocks theft

According to Times Entertainment, BigHit Music, BTS' agency under HYBE, confirmed the incident. The agency assured that immediate action had been taken to prevent further financial damage. They also emphasized that new security measures had been implemented to protect artists' information.

However, fans remain skeptical, pointing out that Jungkook has faced repeated issues despite his prominence in the industry. Some believe this incident highlights deeper security flaws within the company.

They urged HYBE to take stronger steps to safeguard their artists.

Authorities are still investigating the case. It is said that the main perpetrator has not yet been identified. Given the level of access required to carry out the fraud, officials suspect that someone with detailed knowledge of Jungkook's finances may have been involved.

The situation has sparked ongoing discussions about the need for better security protocols to prevent similar financial crimes in the future. Meanwhile, the idol is set to be discharged from the military in June 2025.

