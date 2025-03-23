“Maybe this is just the current reality in Korea” — NJZ expresses disappointment over court ruling favoring ADOR’s injunction

On March 23, 2025, NJZ (formerly NewJeans) expressed their disappointment in a recent interview with TIME Magazine. The controversy stemmed from the group’s response to the Seoul Central District Court’s ruling on March 21. The court order temporarily restricted them from pursuing independent activities without ADOR's approval.

In the interview, the members shared their views on the court’s decision and spoke about the need for change in the K-pop industry. As reported by TIME Magazine on March 21, 2025, they stated:

"Compared to everything we’ve been through so far, this is just another step in our journey. Maybe this is just the current reality in Korea. But that’s exactly why we believe change and growth are necessary. It almost feels like Korea wants to turn us into revolutionaries."

NJZ’s dispute with the label has been ongoing since November 2024, when the members publicly announced their departure from the agency. They claimed they had faced unfair treatment and that ADOR had failed to protect their interests. In response, ADOR filed a lawsuit disputing the contract termination, stating that the members were still bound by their agreements.

NJZ vs. ADOR: The legal battle and what comes next

In January 2025, the label sought an injunction to prevent the group from engaging in independent activities. The label later expanded its request to block the group from releasing new music or performing internationally. On March 21, 2025, the Seoul Central District Court ruled in favor of ADOR, stating that NJZ remains under an exclusive contract and cannot operate outside the agency’s authority for now.

Despite this ruling, NJZ has the option to appeal within a week, which could temporarily suspend the injunction. However, the main lawsuit will ultimately decide whether their departure from ADOR was legally valid or if they must continue under the agency. In the meantime, their planned performance at ComplexCon in Hong Kong remains uncertain, as ADOR’s approval would be required for them to participate.

While the injunction does not settle the validity of their contract termination, it restricts the quintet from signing independent deals or performing under their new name. Despite this, the group remains vocal about their stance, emphasizing that industry change takes time and that they would continue pushing forward.

After the court's statement, the members took to their PR account (run by their parents) on Instagram to share their response. They wrote:

"Hello, this is NJZ. Today, the court rendered a decision regarding the injunction. NJZ respects the court's ruling. However, we believe that the decision did not fully take into account the complete breakdown of trust the members have experienced toward ADOR."

They continued:

"We plan to challenge today's decision through the objection procedure, during which we will raise additional legal issues and submit further supporting evidence. Above all, until the point the exclusive contracts were terminated, we had diligently fulfilled out obligations without any wrongdoing. "

With legal proceedings still ongoing, the group's future as an independent act remains unclear. Their ability to move forward will depend on the results of their appeal and the final court ruling on their contract dispute.

