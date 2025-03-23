What happened to Jungkook's 8.44B KRW worth of stock? BTS' idol falls victim to identity theft amid his military service, sparking concerns

On March 22, 2025, Korea Economic TV reported that BTS' Jungkook fell victim to an identity theft scheme, resulting in the unauthorized transfer of his HYBE Corporation stocks, valued at approximately 8.44 billion KRW (around $5.75 million).

Ad

The incident took place shortly after Jungkook began his mandatory military service in December 2023. According to reports from Biz Hankook, on January 6, 2024, an unidentified individual illicitly accessed the idol's personal information to open three securities accounts in his name.

Utilizing these accounts, the perpetrator transferred 33,500 HYBE shares without Jungkook's consent. Specifically, 33,000 shares, valued at approximately 8.32 billion KRW ($5.68 million) based on the closing price on January 5, 2024, were moved to a new account under the idol's name.

Ad

Trending

Additionally, 500 shares, worth approximately 126 million KRW ($85,955), were sold to a third party.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, fans speculate that the crime was an inside job. Many believe the sophistication of the crime, requiring detailed knowledge of Jungkook's financial information, including his accounts, identification, and banking passwords, suggests that someone close to him may have been involved.

"This is not just a criminal case, it is still a case of extortion, and this cannot be left alone, if we let it be then the perpetrator will carry out his disguise as a data thief and others,,,And do not be negligent in maintaining identity," a fan wrote.

Ad

"This is so infuriating. Most likely done by someone he trusts no doubt. First he gets strange parcels delivered to his door, then people following him till his house and waiting foe him at the complexes. Now his own identity and private information has been stolen and used," another fan wrote.

"Yet again, a BTS member gets their privacy completely shattered and violated. Gosh, I hope Jungkook is okay. This is so heartbreaking, he does NOT deserve this. And to think that this was most likely someone he *trusted*..." another fan added.

Ad

Several fans highlighted how the theft was conducted in the first month after the BTS singer enlisted in the military. As newly enlisted recruits, soldiers cannot use cell phones or contact anyone from outside for the first 100 days of training in the South Korean military.

"These men cant have 1 day of peace omg," a fan reacted.

"The exact time they chose to do it (first month of enlistment, zero contact with the outside of the regiment) is telling me that this movement is not only premeditated but also conspiratorial,waited for the moment when he had no access," another fan added.

Ad

"jk can’t catch a break…I won’t blame the guy if he has trust issues cause whoever did this probably knows him well," another fan wrote.

BTS Jungkook wins civil lawsuit against third-party who reportedly bought shares illegally from a hacker

Expand Tweet

Ad

In response to the unauthorized transactions, the Standing Next To You singer initiated a civil lawsuit in March 2024, seeking the return of the 500 shares sold to a third party.

In February 2025, the Seoul Western District Court ruled in the BTS idol's favor, ordering the third party to return the shares. The court declared:

"There was no valid stock transfer agreement, and Jungkook is merely a victim of identity theft."

Ad

The third-party buyer argued that they had purchased the shares in good faith, unaware of their illicit origin. However, the court dismissed this defense. It ruled that the buyer had been negligent in not verifying the stockholder's identity before completing the transaction.

The court further highlighted that, given the significant value of the shares and their association with a major shareholder (BTS idol), the buyer should have sought double verification.

A representative from a securities firm commented:

Ad

"It appears the perpetrator had access to all of Jungkook's financial information. There were even attempts to transfer cash beyond the stocks."

Despite the court's ruling, the individual responsible for the identity theft and illegal stock sale remains unidentified.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In other news, Jungkook is set to be officially discharged from his mandatory military service on June 11, 2025, alongside his bandmate, Park Jimin. Meanwhile, BTS' Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung will be discharged on June 10, while Min Yoongi is scheduled to return on June 21.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback