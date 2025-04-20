"Legend”— Fans react as Jungkook's 'GOLDEN' makes history as highest scoring album by an Asian act on European Apple Music & iTunes charts

On April 20, 2025, The Pop Core reported that BTS member Jeon Jungkook made history after his solo album GOLDEN became the biggest album by an Asian act on European Apple Music and the European iTunes Chart. This accolade also helped him surpass his own group's album MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 in total points.

Ad

Released on November 3, 2023, GOLDEN rose quickly through the ranks, attaining #1 position on the iTunes album charts in 106 countries. This included the USA, UK, Japan, France, Canada, Australia, Netherlands, and Germany. The album accomplished a 'perfect all-kill' by hitting the number one iTunes charts in these major music markets.

Beyond Europe, GOLDEN made a significant impact worldwide. The album debuted at number three on the UK's Official Albums Chart, marking the highest ranking ever achieved by a Korean soloist on the chart. In the United States, GOLDEN stayed for 24 consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200 chart. It was the longest run ever by an Asian solo artist.

Ad

Trending

BTS Fans, known as ARMY, expressed immense pride and excitement over Jungkook's achievements. One fan tweeted,

"Legend in the making! Can't wait for your comeback my dear!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Social media platforms have been flooded with congratulatory messages.

"MOTS is a wonderful album, so it makes it even more impressive that GOLDEN achieved that, especially considering it's Jungkook's first solo album," a fan wrote.

"In every blow, every knock down, Jungkook comes back up stronger," another fan said.

"So proud of you! I’m counting down the days until I can hear you sing Golden live again. You deserve it all," another fan added.

Ad

Others highlighted the popular fandom statements such as "the next BTS is BTS" to underscore that only the band members could ever surpass the group's previously held music world records.

"Only bts competition is them themselves. Congrats JK," a fan commented.

"Congrats, golden maknae jeon jungkook,, the next BTS is BTS," another fan added.

"The most successful kpop soloist with successful awarded album. Congrats Jk," another fan said.

Ad

Jungkook's solo career shatters records on global charts, Guinness World Records, and certifications

Expand Tweet

Ad

BTS' Jungkook has taken the world by storm as a solo artist, seeing unparalleled success across major music charts and gaining a multitude of certifications. His first solo single Seven featuring Latto made quite the entrance by debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making him the second BTS member after Jimin to do this as a solo artist.

In addition to this, his single 3D featuring Jack Harlow debuted at position No. 5, and Standing Next to You debuted in the top 10, marking him as the most successful Korean soloist on the Hot 100 with the most top 10 entries.

Ad

All in all, he has had seven solo songs (including collabs and OSTs) chart on the Hot 100, making him the record holder for the most top 10s amongst K-pop soloists.

Additionally, Seven reached Billboard's Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts, remaining on top of the Global 200 for five weeks. The song also broke a Guinness World Record for most-streamed track on Spotify in a week by a male artist, with 89 million streams.

Ad

Seven also became the fastest song by a male artist to achieve 100 million streams on Spotify, doing so in just eight days. The song also became the fastest song to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify. He achieved this milestone in 108 days, breaking Miley Cyrus's record.

Furthermore, Jungkook's solo single Euphoria was certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) for surpassing 50 million streams, making it the first BTS solo single to achieve this certification. The song also sold over 500,000 units in the United States, leading to the RIAA Gold certification.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In other news, BTS' Jungkook is serving his mandatory military service in the 5th Infantry Division at the Republic of Korea Army, also known as the ROK Army. He will complete his mandatory service on June 11, 2025, alongside his bandmate Jimin.

Their other BTS members, Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung, will get discharged from the military a day before them, on June 10. BTS' SUGA will be discharged on June 21.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Banhisha Kundu Banhisha covers Korean entertainment in her role as a popular culture journalist at Sportskeeda. She specializes in K-pop news, and reporting on breaking developments in the Korean entertainment scene is her forte.



Banhisha has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication along with 7 years of content writing and copywriting experience under her belt. After working as a digital marketing manager for over five years, Banhisha joined Sportskeeda to pursue her calling as a K-pop journalist.



A huge admirer of BTS, Banhisha’s journey as an ‘ARMY’ member has equipped her with critical insights that she brings to her writing. This is evident in the profile deep-dives and music reports she curates, which rely heavily on deep research work to present information in a new light.



Banhisha loves to read as much as she likes to write, and her favorite authors are Jeffery Archer, Hanya Yanagihara, Haruki Murakami, Khaled Hosseini, Taslima Nasrin, Orhan Pamuk, and Kazuo Ishiguro, among others. When not thinking and writing about K-pop, she likes to practice Boxing and play Badminton. Know More