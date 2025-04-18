"MAIN POP BOY" — Fans react as BTS' Jungkook's 'GOLDEN' surpasses Michael Jackson's 'Thriller', becomes 2nd most-streamed album by Asian act

On April 17, 2025, @TheePopCore reported that BTS' Jungkook made history with his debut solo album GOLDEN as it surpassed Michael Jackson's Thriller to become the second most-streamed album in Spotify history by an Asian act. This milestone arrives amidst his ongoing military service, as the artist has been away from the spotlight since December 2023.

GOLDEN is the singer's first solo album, released on November 3, 2023, with 11 tracks. It included two earlier singles, SEVEN (feat. Latto) and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow). On its release day, it became the first and only K-pop album to hit one billion streams.

SEVEN, released in July 2023, reached one billion streams on Spotify in just 108 days, breaking Miley Cyrus’ record. It became the fastest song ever to hit that milestone on the platform.

For the unversed, Michael Jackson released Thriller in 1982, which has stayed the most-streamed album on Spotify for several years. Now, the baton has been passed down to the BTS idol, who now ranks at #142 globally and is the second Asian act.

Fans worldwide have expressed their excitement and pride over this achievement. One fan hailed the BTS singer as the "MAIN POP BOY OF THIS GEN" and wrote on X:

"Frauds can try to Steal a Title from him But HE WILL ALWAYS REMAIN THE OG AND ONLY MAIN POP BOY OF THIS GEN WITH REAL IMPACT"

Many fans viewed this milestone as a testament to the BTS singer's hard work and the global appeal of his music.

"From being inspired by a legend to standing tall among them Jungkook’s Golden journey is nothing short of iconic. A beautiful full-circle moment, and history in the making," a fan wrote.

"This is so cool of him. I just know that Michael Jackson would be so so proud of Jungkook," another fan said.

"If Michael Jackson were still with us, he would absolutely admire Jungkook so much. Legends recognize each other," another fan remarked.

Others boasted with pride and congratulated the artist on social media.

"Congratulations, the most successful and talented artists," a fan said.

"Most streamed album, best selling album, most awarded album by kpop soloist. You deserve all of that coz your very talented, humble and hardworking artist . Congrats Jungkook," another fan shared.

"The son surpassed the father," another fan commented.

More Jungkook's ongoing military service as he breaks records in the music world

BTS' Jungkook commenced his mandatory military service on December 12, 2023. He entered the South Korean military as an active-duty soldier, undergoing basic training alongside his bandmate, Park Jimin. He is serving in the 5th Infantry Division Recruit Training Center in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province.

Reports from Times Now confirmed that after completing basic training, the SEVEN singer was assigned to kitchen duties within his unit. His culinary responsibilities involve preparing meals for fellow soldiers, a role he has embraced wholeheartedly.

In his Weverse post, the artist informed his fans by writing:

"I'm working on exercising hard! I've been cleaning, even the ceiling, very sharply and well too. I've been cooking rice well too."

In March 2025, BTS's Kim Namjoon informed his fans via Weverse that he was promoted to Sergeant. He also mentioned that his bandmates Taehyung, Jungkook, and Jimin were promoted to Sergeant in their respective military units.

BTS' Namjoon, Jimin, and Taehyung, alongside the GOLDEN singer, will get discharged from the military in June 2025.

