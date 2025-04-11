“When you’re truly the Most Impactful & GOAT OF KPOP” — Fans react as New York Biz magazine CEO marvels at BTS’ Jungkook’s exhibition success

BTS member Jungkook's solo exhibition, GOLDEN: The Moments, in New York's Wall Street, was attended by the CEO of New York Biz magazine. The exhibition, which opened today at 30 Wall Street, offers an intimate look into the Grammy-nominated musician's artistic journey and has quickly become a cultural phenomenon in the city.

The exhibition's unprecedented success led to recognition from prominent figures in New York's business sector. The exhibition's rapid ticket sales and top rankings on event platforms were noted by the New York Biz magazine, and they further tweeted about it on their official X account.

The official X account of media outlet @TheePopCore reported that the New York Biz magazine CEO wrote a caption on his post as he hailed Jungkook's exhibition as "the most popular Asian idol in American history."

"A photo of me and the most popular Asian idol in American history. I hope we can have an exclusive interview someday. Advance tickets are SOLD OUT,” he wrote.

The CEO further confessed in his X tweet that he was stunned to see an Asian artist's Pop-Up exhibition getting sold out.

“Advance tickets are sold out! I've never heard of it on just a POP-UP exhibition! Our staff said, It's amazing that we can hold the event here! It's a place you can't come unless you have a reason," he added (auto-translated by X).

Fans of BTS, known as ARMYs, expressed pride and excitement over the exhibition's success and acknowledgment from the business community. Social media platforms were filled with comments hailing BTS' Jungkook as the "GOAT OF KPOP."

"As expected, when you’re truly the Most Impactful & GOAT OF KPOP," one fan wrote on X.

Fans underscored how the New York Biz magazine CEO mentioned the Grammy-nominated South Korean musician as the most "Popular Asian Idol in American History."

"'The Most Popular Asian Idol in American History' yup that's exactly how industry & media talks about you when u are a hitmaker with back to back hit singles known by GP & not only doing numbers on charts but also people vibing,dancing,singing, performing, playing & covering it," a fan wrote.

"The exhibition looks amazing. Exactly what the most popular Asian idol in American history deserves," another fan shared.

"'most popular Asian idol in American history' - American CEO. YES EXACTLY. Jungkookie indeed is the Most Popular and Most Successful Asian Idol," another fan emphasized.

Fans boasted with pride as one of the BTS members was getting his recognition despite being away from the showbiz due to his military service.

"Like our JK, im sure these look breathtaking to see in person. I wish they will bring the exhibit to other parts of the world," a fan said.

"Well Jungkook is deniably the Most Popular Idol not only in the US but Globally," another fan remarked.

"Sold out advance tickets for the 'most popular Asian idol in American history.' The US confirming yet again that JK is their KING of K-Pop," another fan stressed.

More about BTS' Jungkook's GOLDEN: The Moments exhibition

GOLDEN: The Moments runs from April 11 to May 11, 2025, at 30 Wall Street, New York City. The exhibition showcases a curated collection of artifacts, including costumes, in-ear monitors, trophies, and previously unreleased photographs, providing fans with a comprehensive view of Jungkook's career and personal interests.

Interactive installations allow visitors to engage with the creative process behind his debut solo album, GOLDEN, offering insights into his musical inspirations and artistic vision.

Tickets for the exhibition went on sale on March 4, 2025, and the initial time slots sold out within 10 minutes. The exhibition quickly climbed to the top of Fever's event rankings in New York City and has maintained its position as the best-selling solo exhibition in the city for 2025 to date.

Organized by Paradise E&A and Monday Morning Creative Lab, and hosted by MMCL USA, Inc., the exhibition is designed to be accessible to all fans. The venue is ADA-compliant, ensuring an inclusive experience for visitors.

Operating hours are from 12 pm to 8 pm on weekdays and 10 am to 9 pm on weekends, with the last entry allowed an hour before closing. Attendees can explore the exhibition for up to 60 minutes, and weekday visitors receive a small gift while supplies last.

Currently, BTS' Jungkook is serving in the South Korean military and is set to be discharged from duty on June 11, 2025.

