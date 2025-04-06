“His popularity is No joke”- Fans in awe as BTS Jungkook’s ‘GOLDEN’ exhibition in NYC sells out early bird tickets across all 22 time slots

The GOLDEN: The Moments exhibition is coming to New York City. Dedicated to BTS' Jungkook’s debut solo album GOLDEN, the event is scheduled to be held in New York City from April 11 to May 11, 2025.

Ad

The venue for the exhibition is 30 Wall Street, with 22 daily time slots available between 10:00 AM and 8:30 PM. Early Bird Standard Admission tickets were released in two phases. A 20% discount was offered from March 4 to March 9.

This was followed by a 15% discount from March 10 to March 16. All Early Bird tickets for the 22 time slots are now sold out. Standard Admission tickets remain available for purchase. As news of the exhibition’s rapid ticket sellout spread, fans took to social media to share their excitement and admiration for the BTS member.

Ad

Trending

"His popularity is No joke," an X user commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Previously, before heading to New York, the exhibition made stops in three global cities. It first opened in Seoul at Le Méridien Moxy, Myeong-dong, from August 30 to September 22, 2024.

Then it moved to Tokyo on October 4, 2024. The LA leg began on October 25, 2024, at Ace Mission Studios. Check out other fan reactions. Fans keep commenting on the high demand for the exhibition, pointing out how "popular" Jungkook is.

"22 time slots per day for a whole month gone??? the demand for him is actually insane like be serious it’s just an exhibition not a world tour 💀," a fan remarked.

Ad

"You can deny Jungkook's influence...but the results will always tell the truth to your face... The Jungkook effect is unparalleled! Sold out king for a reason!," a user mentioned.

"WOW #Jungkook is so popular, so loved in the US, are impact it's insane 🔥❤️💖," a person shared.

More such fan reactions.

"It’s Jeon Jungkook we are talking about…sold out is synonymous to JK," a netizen said.

Ad

"KingKook strikes again!," a viewer noted.

"OhEmGee!! Jungkook you are so loved! 🙌🏼," another fan added.

BTS' Jungkook grants 1 billion KRW to support wildfire victims

Ad

Jungkook has contributed 1 billion KRW (around USD 680,000) to aid wildfire victims and crisis responders in South Korea. According to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association, Jungkook’s donation will be split evenly.

About 500 million KRW will support residents who lost homes in the Gyeongbuk and Gyeongnam areas. The other 500 million KRW will go to firefighters working to control the wildfires.

"I hope this will be of some help to everyone who is exhausted and having a hard time. I hope that those who are having a hard time due to these wildfires and everyone working hard to put them out can quickly return to their peaceful daily lives," in a statement via HYBE, the BTS star said (per OSEN).

Ad

Other BTS members, including RM, Suga, and j-hope, have also donated to disaster relief measures. The artists donated 100 million KRW each. V contributed 200 million KRW. Meanwhile, Jin volunteered by assisting those impacted.

BTS' Jungkook is now fulfilling his mandatory military duty in South Korea and is expected to complete it by June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More