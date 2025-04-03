“Heart of gold”— Fans moved by BTS’ Jin’s selfless volunteer work at Andong Wildfire Relief efforts

On April 3, 2025, BTS member Jin participated in volunteer work in Gilyeon-myeon, Andong, a region impacted by recent wildfires. The K-pop idol assisted in a meal service, distributing food to residents and responders.

"I decided to participate in volunteer work because I wanted to provide even a small amount of help to those affected by the wildfires," his agency, BigHit Music, told Newsen.

The South Korean artist joined the effort wearing a black cap, cardigan, and a gray apron provided by Theborn Korea. Despite his mask, many residents identified him. Witnesses reported that he worked alongside other volunteers without drawing attention to himself. His work is gaining attention on social media, with one X user stating:

"Heart of gold, I'm so glad I stan the right people ❤️."

Theborn Korea, led by chef Baek Jong-won, organized the meal service. Since March 28, it has provided over 300 meals per service to disaster victims, firefighters, and others affected by wildfires. Jin joined the effort after Baek Jong-won's involvement. Many praised the 32-year-old's efforts.

"I dont rlly give praises so highly when idols donate money to charities because i know to a lot of them, while the money is helpful, that money is spare change. jin HIMSELF going out there doing the actual legwork to help directly, quietly, is so Genuine it makes me cry," a fan remarked.

"I'm no a Korean but I am touched and grateful that there's responsible celebrity who really thinks about his pple 🥺🖤," a user mentioned.

"This is why I look up to him, he inspires us all to be better human beings by doing good deeds😭💜," a person shared.

"Seeing him like this, inspire me to do something great in the world too. Be kind and share or help what i have or i can do to others. Jin is really a good person 💞," a netizen said.

"Keeping quiet for months as courtesy to others’ promotions, and this is how we get to see him after wanting him to be active again — Seokjin really knows how to make us feel — he makes us happy (w/ Run Jin etc) and then he makes us cry happy tears with this 🫶🏻," a viewer noted.

"His gesture is exceptionally special for me,donating money is important, very important (and he did it) but serving people personally, doing the actual work giving his time to help and connect and comfort people in need and doing it all quietly and humbly… that’s something else," another fan added.

Local resident remarks on Jin’s volunteer work

During the food distribution, Jin reportedly encouraged Gilan-myeon residents. A local described him as a hardworking volunteer who blended in and diligently completed his tasks.

"They said he's a famous celebrity, but to my eyes, he just looked like a kind and sincere young man. He didn't stand out among the other volunteers and just worked hard," a resident stated.

The BTS star has a long history with Baek Jong-won. They appeared together on SBS's Baek Jong-won's 3 Heavenly Kings in 2017 and Matnam's Square in 2021. Jin also worked with Baek on BTS's variety show Run BTS.

The Running Wild singer has been involved in philanthropy for years. In early 2019, he joined the UNICEF Honor Society after donating over 100 million won. In January, he donated another 100 million won to Korea University Medical Center to help patients with rare diseases in underdeveloped countries.

Meanwhile, after the wildfire news, BTS members made major donations for disaster recovery. Jungkook gave 1 billion won, and V donated 200 million won. RM, j-hope, and Suga each contributed 100 million won to support those affected.

