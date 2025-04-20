"This is blatant disrespect" — Fans outraged for BTS' Jungkook as solo tour mentions crossed out by attendee at GOLDEN exhibition in NYC

On April 20, 2025, BTS fans were left upset after clips from Jungkook’s ongoing GOLDEN: The Moments exhibition in New York City circulated online. In one image, someone had crossed out the word "solo" from "solo world tour.” The message had been written on a wall where fans leave notes and wishes for the idol.
Many were furious and called the act disrespectful, especially given the idol's past statements. He had previously mentioned his desire for a solo tour.
The incident felt especially frustrating to fans, as other members like SUGA, j-hope, and Jin have all had or announced solo tours. Fans felt that, in doing this, the singer's own hopes were being dismissed at his solo exhibition. An X user, @JungkookHubUSA, wrote:
"This is not “fighting his solos” this is blatant disrespect to Jungkook himself. He like other members, should have the ability to have a world tour as well. Vandalization at his exhibit should not be tolerated."
Fans emphasized that the space was meant to celebrate the artist's solo journey and achievements through Golden.
"This is unacceptable. I don’t care how you dislike or beef w/ solos but this is crossing the line and disrespectful to Jungkook! These messages are FOR HIM but you think just bc you self-id as ARMY you have a right to vandalize his message wall containing the fans’ messages…," a netizen remarked.
"Honestly talking... what exactly was wrong with 'Jk solo world tour'?and on top of that, crossing it out while wearing Hobi's solo tour merch, it hurts my heart thinking Jk might end up seeing this and think that we don't support this part of him, he deserves better," a fan commented.
"Disgusting. A true army would never do this btw . This is so concerning," an X user wrote.
"Why some people can be so disrespectful and obsessive?? This is sick!" a user added.
The backlash was swift as ARMYs defended the idol's right to pursue solo activities like his bandmates.
"Crossing out the word ‘solo’ from JK’s tour WHILE wearing merch from Hobi’s solo tour is hypocrisy at it’s finest," a fan commented.
"I just want to know what kind of mentality is this sht, I’m all for ot7 world tour but if Jungkook permits and wants a solo world tour then I’ll genuinely support it. I don’t knows what kind of intention that you have to this but I certainly know it’s fcking stupid," an X user wrote.
"Such blatant disrespect for Jungkook. He himself said he wanted a solo tour. The only question is when. Why would you think fans are don’t have the right to wish for a JK solo tour? He had the most successful run so far! Crossing out the messages of other fans, trash behavior!" a person added.
More about the exhibition, Jungkook's solo era, and military service
GOLDEN: The Moments opened to the public on April 11 at 30 Wall Street, NYC, and will run until May 11. The event showcases the creative process, fashion, performances, and behind-the-scenes content related to his debut solo album, Golden.
Attendees can also leave personal messages, which will be sent to Jungkook at the end of the event.
Jungkook, who is currently serving in the South Korean military, enlisted in December 2023. He is serving alongside his bandmate Jimin under the Buddy System. The duo is set to be discharged in June 2025.
Despite being on hiatus from music activities, his solo debut continues to draw attention. His album Golden broke numerous records.
Fans remain hopeful that he will pursue a solo tour once he completes his service, just like other BTS members.