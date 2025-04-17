BTS' Suga extends his streak as the Korean soloist with most songs surpassing 50M Spotify streams

On April 16, 2025, BTS' Suga extended his record as the Korean soloist with the most songs, surpassing 50 million streams on the audio listening platform Spotify. The male artist has 31 tracks with the same milestone. He achieved the feat when his song The Last surpassed 50 million streams on the music application.

Subsequently, the group's fandom, ARMY, cheered about his feat and celebrated it on social media. They trended phrases such as "Congratulations Agust D," "Congratulations Suga," "Yoongi50MillionKing," and more on the internet.

For those unfamiliar, The Last is the seventh track of BTS' Suga's mixtape Agust D. Composed and produced by the artist, it was released on August 16, 2016, through BigHit Entertainment.

BTS' Suga donated 100 million won for the wildlife relief efforts

The South Korean media outlet Star News reported that BTS' Suga donated 100 million won ($87,416) to the Korean Red Cross to provide relief to the damage caused by wildfire in the Ulsan, Gyeongbuk, and Gyeongnam regions in March 2025.

He previously contributed 100 million won to the Korean Save the Children on March 9, 2023. The charity amount was utilized for the supply of blankets, mattresses, and school supplies in Southern Turkey and northern Syria.

The male artist released his solo studio album D-Day on April 21, 2023. It was dropped through BigHit Music, which worked as the third installment in a trilogy of works, including mixtapes Agust D and D-2. The record features 10 tracks, such as D-Day, Haegeum, Huh?!, Amygdala, SDL< People Pt.2, Polar Night, Interlude: Dawn, Snooze (featuring Ryuichi Sakamoto and Woosung of the Rose), and Life Goes On.

D-Day made its debut at the number two position on the United States Billboard 200. Subsequently, the male artist emerged as the highest-charting South Korean solo artist of all time. He has been a member of the Korea Music Copyright Association with credits on over 160 songs.

He dropped his debut mixtape, Agust D, on August 15, 2016, through Big Hit Entertainment on SoundCloud. The record featured ten tracks, including Intro: DT sugA (featuring DJ Friz), Agust D, give it to me, skit, 724148, 140503 at dawn, The Last, Tony Montana, Interlude: Dream, Reality, and so far away.

In recent news, on September 22, 2023, the male artist was enlisted for mandatory military service as a social worker due to his shoulder injury. Suga is expected to be discharged in 2025.

