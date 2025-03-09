"This is so special" — Fans elated as BTS' Suga's birthday banners appear at Spring Day MV's bus station

On March 8, 2025, X user @TJ__1993 shared pictures from the Spring Day music video bus station, where fans placed banners to celebrate BTS' Suga's birthday. Two banners were put up on a pole, decorated in the purple collage, with the words, 'Happy Suga Day,' written in both English and Korean.

For those unversed, BTS' Suga, aka Min Yoon-gi, was born on March 9, 1993, in Daegu, South Korea. He turned 32 this year. The Spring Day bus station was featured in the official music video of the song of the same name. It was released on February 13, 2017, by Big Hit Entertainment.

The birthday banners at the Spring Day music video bus station quickly circulated on social media, going viral. Fans were elated to see South Korea celebrating Suga's birthday with such enthusiasm. One X user tweeted:

"this is so special."

Fans mentioned they were moved to tears watching BTS' Suga's banners at the Spring Day bus station.

"We get yoongi to keep us company at the bus stop, a dream," a fan reacted.

"a tear just run down my face," another fan shared.

"Once Spring passes, we will joyfully welcome Min Yoongi back home," an X user commented.

"This is so cute omg," one person mentioned.

Meanwhile, some fans expressed that Suga's banners at the Spring Day music video station had a profound impact.

"awww you’ll never walk alone, Yoongi," an X user reacted.

"This feels so special," another netizen shared.

"This has so much meaning after everything that he went through “No darkness, no season can last forever," one fan mentioned.

"stop even the spring day bus?????? im gonna cry fr," an X user commented.

More about BTS' Suga

Suga is a multifaceted artist with expertise in rapping, songwriting, producing, and singing. The artist officially debuted as a member of BTS with the single album 2 Cool 4 Skool on June 13, 2013. Released through Big Hit Entertainment, the album featured nine tracks.

The songs were Intro: 2 Cool 4 Skool (feat. DJ Friz), We Are Bulletproof Pt.2, Skit: Circle Room Talk, No More Dream, Interlude, Like, Outro: Circle Room Cypher, Road/Path, and Skit: On The Start Line.

As a solo artist, he debuted with the first full-length album, D-Day, on April 21, 2023. The record featured ten tracks, including D-Day, Haegeum, Huh?! (feat. J-hope), Amygdala, SDL, People Pt.2 (feat. IU), Polar Night, Interlude: Dawn, Snooze (feat. Ryuichi Sakamoto, Kim Woo Sung of the Rose), and Life Goes On.

BTS' Suga is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service and is expected to be discharged in June 2025.

