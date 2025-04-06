"TIMELESS HIT"— Fans celebrate as Qatar's media platform features BTS Jungkook's 'Dreamers' for Eid light show at Lusail Sky Festival

On April 3, 2025, fans of BTS' Jungkook celebrated as a digital platform, 974 Qatar (@9.7.4.qa) released a video with Dreamers as background music. The coverage was for the country's Lusail Sky Festival coverage. 974 Qatar is a digital platform that highlights everyday life and culture in Qatar.

The Lusail Sky Festival was timed with the Eid Al-Fitr celebrations. It showed one of the region’s most stunning aerial displays. For those unaware, Dreamers is a track originally performed during the 2022 FIFA World Cup by the BTS idol.

The Lusail Sky Festival opened at Al Saad Plaza and featured more than 3,000 synchronized drones, 150 aircraft equipped with pyrotechnics, laser projections, and fireworks. Audiences were treated to jet stunts, skydiving, skywriting, and a coordinated musical display in celebration of Eid. The festival ran from April 3 to 5.

Once the video was posted online, BTS fans, aka ARMYs, quickly took to social media to express their pride.

"TIMELESS HIT YEAH THATS RIGHT," an X user wrote.

Many pointed out how proud they were to see Jungkook’s Dreamers still being used in large national moments even as he completes his military service.

"Jungkook is such a legend, imagine the only Asian in History to headline the Worldcup & released it’s OSt? And now this song is becoming a timeless favorite," a netizen added.

"As a Qatari citizen, let me tell you that Dreamers” is played at every celebration/national occasion and everytime I hear his voice echoing and everyone listening to him I feel sooo proud and feel like I wanna scream and saying this is my boy out of proud," a fan commented.

"I will always adore Qatar JK and i love how others do that too," an X user mentioned.

"How beautiful and powerful ! Qatar choosing Jungkook’s ‘Dreamers’ for their Eid celebration is a true testament to his global impact. His voice carried the spirit of hope, unity, and joy across the world. So proud that his words became part of such a meaningful moment," another person added.

Others praised Qatar for recognizing the song’s message and cultural impact. Some called it the country’s "national anthem."

"THE MEGA MASTERPIECE THE SONG "DREAMERS" IS," a fan commented.

"An anthem for the ages. Jungkook really created a masterpiece," another person remarked.

"Qatar treats "Dreamers" like it's their national anthem," an X user wrote.

All we know about BTS’ Jungkook’s Dreamers, his solo activities & more

Dreamers was released on November 20, 2022, as the official soundtrack for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. It was a collaboration between BTS’ Jungkook and Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi. The track was written by the singers along with Mustapha El Ouardi, Pat Devine, and RedOne. The song blends English and Arabic lyrics and emphasizes themes of unity, hope, and cultural respect.

Jungkook’s live performance of the song at the opening ceremony marked a historic moment. It made him the first Korean soloist to perform at a World Cup opening event. The performance and music video featured scenes of Qatar’s culture and symbols like the whale shark, showcasing the country’s identity on a global stage.

The song topped iTunes in over 100 countries and climbed to No. 4 on Billboard’s Global Excl. US chart. As of early April 2025, the official music video has over 404 million views.

Beyond Dreamers, Jungkook was also active with his solo releases. In 2023, he released multiple chart-topping hits, including Seven (featuring Latto), 3D (with Jack Harlow), and Standing Next to You. All three songs were a part of his first solo album, GOLDEN.

Currently, the K-pop star is serving in the South Korean military and is expected to be discharged in June 2025.

