  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “Another day, another record” — Fans celebrate as BTS’ Jungkook’s Dreamers crosses 400M views on YouTube becoming his third MV to do so

“Another day, another record” — Fans celebrate as BTS’ Jungkook’s Dreamers crosses 400M views on YouTube becoming his third MV to do so

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Modified Feb 19, 2025 14:54 GMT
Qatar v Ecuador: Group A - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Source: Getty
BTS’ Jungkook’s Dreamers crosses 400M views on YouTube (Image via Getty)

BTS’ Jungkook’s song Dreamers has officially surpassed 400 million views and 5.8 million likes on YouTube as of February 18, 2025. Originally released as the official FIFA World Cup 2022 theme song, featuring Fahad Al Kubaisi, this marks the BTS star’s third music video to achieve this milestone.

Ad

With this achievement, the star becomes the second K-pop soloist in history, following PSY, to have three music videos surpassing 400 million views. His previous songs to reach this mark were Seven and Left and Right.

Fans are celebrating this remarkable feat, expressing their excitement and pride over his latest achievement.

"Another day, another record!" tweeted a fan on X.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"YOU CAN’T IMAGINE THE #JUNGKOOK COMEBACK AND WORLD DOMINATION," said a fan.
"HISTORY MAKER JUNGKOOK," wrote another fan.

Several fans celebrated the milestone and encouraged each other to take the streaming numbers of the song even higher.

"I can't believe Dreamers is at 400 M 3 months ago it had around 200 something views...Insane," wrote a user.
"FINALLY YESSS," added another user.
Ad
"Let's go higher," wrote another fan.

Jungkook becomes the first K-pop soloist of the current decade to have three music videos with 400 million views on YouTube

Jungkook’s Dreamers, released on November 22, 2022, has seen a resurgence in 2025, marking its biggest streaming year yet. As of February 11, 2025, the song amassed 105 million YouTube views from January to February alone.

Ad

On February 9, 2025, Dreamers made a strong comeback on the YouTube Music Global Top Songs Chart, re-entering the Top 10 at #8. Despite being released over two years ago, it outperformed many songs on YouTube US and UK Daily Top Music Videos charts.

Ad

The BTS maknae also holds the distinction of being the only male K-pop act with a song charting on the US YouTube Music Daily Top Music Video Chart, further proving the track’s impact.

K-pop soloists with the most MVs surpassing 400M views on YouTube:

  • PSY - 5
  • Jungkook - 3
  • Suga - 2
  • Lisa - 2

Beyond its streaming success, Dreamers has also received prestigious recognition. In 2024, the song won three awards at the New York Festival TV & Film Awards. The three awards were the TV & Film Awards’ Cinematography (silver), TV & Film Awards "Sound Design" (silver), and TV & Film Awards "Camerawork" (bronze).

Ad

With its continued success and growing accolades, Dreamers remains one of the most celebrated solo tracks by the BTS star.

Quick Links

Edited by Meghna
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी