“Does he ever rest” — Fans marvel at BTS’ Jin’s post-military hustle as Netflix's 'Screwballs' casting reports swirl amid tour & album schedules

On April 23, 2025, South Korean media outlet OSEN reported that BTS’ Jin has recently taken part in filming a new episode of Netflix’s unscripted series Screwballs. The variety show is set to go live in May.

Jin’s involvement comes as part of his return to entertainment projects after his military discharge. He has recently appeared in MBC’s The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, tvN’s Handsome Guys, and the digital variety Run Jin.

Recently, he was seen in the conclusion of Netflix’s Kian's Bizarre B&B on April 22. Now, fans have expressed their excitement over his recent participation in filming a new episode of another Netflix variety show.

"Helloooo does he ever rest," an X user commented.

The news of the 32-year-old’s involvement in Screwballs has generated significant anticipation among fans.

"A new version of Superman that is Kim Seokjin! He's got superpowers to do so much content! Take care, Jin. I wish you good health and endurance amidst your hectic schedule, including your solo world tour! 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜," a fan remarked.

"You know what at this point i’m convinced they have a seokjin #1, seokjin #2, seokjin #3 in the basement," a viewer mentioned.

"Whaaaat another Netflix content🤩🤩 Ohh so Jin was talking about this yesterday 🤔 My Gawd am so happy, we're blessed with lots of things this year, on the other hand it must be tough for him. Soon after discharge, he's making so much contents back to back. OMOO MY SEOKJIN🥺," a person shared.

Many are reacting to the K-pop idol's packed schedule with surprise and humor. They're asking him to share his time management skills, wondering how he handles so many activities. Comments include requests for a tutorial and jokes about him having more than 24 hours a day.

"Kim seokjin please please give a presentation on how to manage my time better i beg," a netizen said.

"Did he have 100 hrs per day?? I badly need a time management session from seokjin. He is working hard," a user noted.

"Jin I beg you. Please give us a tutorial on how to be productive. I swear my life will change with that one😭😭😭😭," another fan added.

More about Netflix's Screwballs

Screwballs first arrived on Netflix on February 23, 2025. The show has steadily climbed the streaming charts, placing at the top of Korea’s 'Today’s Top 10 Series'. It features a recurring lineup including Kim Sook, Hong Jin-kyung, Jo Se-ho, Jo Woo-jae, and Jang Woo-young.

Screwballs is a comedy show about being a little “off-track.” It’s seen as a follow-up to the KBS2 show Beat Coin, which ended due to budget cuts, even though it was well-received.

After the cancellation, the cast and crew moved to Netflix and created Screwballs. Jin from BTS will be joining the show, continuing the group’s connection—Jimin had also appeared on Beat Coin in a segment called Risky Invitation. Screwballs airs every Sunday at 5 PM KST on Netflix.

In other news, Jin will embark on his first solo world tour, the RunSeokjin Ep. Tour to support his musical endeavors. It will commence on June 28, 2025, in Goyang, South Korea. The tour will span multiple continents, concluding on August 10, 2025, in Amsterdam.

