"Same with or without make up" — BTS' Jin stuns fans with visuals and physique in latest episodes of Netflix's Kian's Bizarre B&B

BTS’ Jin drew significant attention following the release of the final episodes of Kian’s Bizarre B&B on April 22, 2025. While the show wrapped up its chaotic and heartfelt journey, viewers noted the idol's appearance throughout the episodes. In particular, episode 8 featured scenes where his broad shoulders and back were visible in detail, as his shirt became soaked.

Viewers observed that he appeared much the same outdoors and makeup-free as he does on stage, living up to his “Worldwide Handsome” nickname. The episode also included one of the most talked-about moments when the Epiphany singer climbed a five-meter rope using only his bare hands.

As other male guests, including Kian84, were unable to complete the climb, the singer showed both determination and remarkable core strength. This moment was noted by his castmates and viewers alike. Some also remarked on the show's dramatic editing, including slowed-down footage during his climb.

Online reactions poured in as fans admired his strength and fitness refined during his military service. Many highlighted his physical transformation as well as visuals, despite any makeup. An X user, @Jiniya1204, wrote:

"Seokjin looks the same with or without make up on."

Others also praised his physique, as seen in the water scene.

"DAMN HIS WORLD WIDE SHOULDER," a fan commented.

"Atp I just feel so grateful he's wearing dark colur shirt coz iykyk people," an X user remarked.

"Let me check the map that is worldwide J i n’s back," another person mentioned.

"I’m attracted to Jin’s back .make it make sense," a fan added.

Despite being outdoors and makeup-free, Jin’s bare face drew admiration for looking flawless.

"HE'S FREAKING HANDSOME, DAMN HE'S EVEN MOTE HANDSOME WITH HIS BARE FACE," an X user mentioned.

"Is this a magazine photoshoot? OMG,Seokj-in!" a fan commented.

"He is more handsome bareface," another person wrote.

More about Jin’s physical transformation, strength, and impact on the show’s success

Since his discharge in June 2024, Jin has participated in a wide range of projects, but Kian’s Bizarre B&B offered a rare chance for fans to see his physical strength in action. Throughout the series, his athleticism stood out, especially in the quirky, challenge-filled setting of a floating guesthouse with odd features like a fire pole for stairs and a rock climbing wall as an entrance.

The singer adapted with apparent ease to each task, including training sequences with MMA fighters and guests skilled in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. His blend of playful confidence and sheer effort made every task entertaining.

The show’s whimsical design was created by Kian84. Whether the BTS star was tackling the pole system, assisting in emotionally meaningful tasks, or bringing a sense of calm to chaos, his presence elevated the show. Viewers also appreciated his ability to keep things warm and humorous despite the show's physical and unpredictable demands.

With Kian’s Bizarre B&B drawing to a close, fans are already hoping to see him return in season 2. While the cast teased at the possibility in the final episode, no official confirmation has been made.

