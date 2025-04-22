"YOU REALLY ARE BUILT DIFFERENT" — Fans in awe as BTS' Jin effortlessly pulls a 5-meter rope climbing in the finale episodes of Kian’s Bizarre B&B

In the climactic episodes of Netflix’s variety show Kian’s Bizarre B&B, BTS member Jin showcased his physical prowess by effortlessly climbing a 5-meter rope, leaving both fans and co-stars in awe. This scene was featured in the final three episodes released on April 22, 2025.

The rope-climbing activity was part of the B&B's unconventional offerings designed by host Kian84. Four of the male guests decided to give it a try, attempting the rope climbing that was included in the guesthouse's unique gym setup on the barge. They also asked Kian, Jin, and another male guest, Chung-il, to join them.

Chung-il, who is also an MMA fighter and works full-time in a hotel, scaled the rope with ease. The other guests encouraged the BTS star to try climbing. He approached the task with determination, demonstrating remarkable upper-body strength and endurance. Hilariously, Kian and the four other male guests struggled with the rope climbing and eventually gave up.

Meanwhile, Jin's successful climb not only impressed viewers but also garnered admiration from his fellow cast members, who praised his dedication and physical abilities.

After the release of Kian’s Bizarre B&B episode 8, fans flooded social media platforms with praise for the BTS star's military-honed skills.

"HOLY SH*THDJSHDHSHS JIN YOU REALLY ARE BUILT DIFFERENT," one fan tweeted.

ARMY (BTS fans) expressed their astonishment and pride on social media platforms. Some fans remarked on how Jin kept claiming that he is terrible at activities like rope climbing, only to end up surprising everyone by excelling at it.

"I fear for run bts, how they will throw each others now. (Specially jungkook and jin)," a fan wrote.

"Anytime he says I'm not that good at this just know he is lyinggggggg. He is a pro don't let his smile fool you," another fan said.

""I think i cant do it" do it effortlessly right away," another fan added.

Others stated that Kian’s Bizarre B&B showcased how "athletic" the BTS star is in real life.

"All while he's SMILING. I know Seokjin is athletic, but these things still surprise me. WOW," a fan remarked.

"I loveeeee how he catches people off guard with his athletic strength so hottt," another fan said.

"Since seokjin came out of the military he keeps reminding us that he was the og gym rat in bangtan," another fan added.

BTS's Jin shines in heartfelt finale of Netflix's Kian’s Bizarre B&B

The final episodes (7, 8, and 9) of Netflix’s variety series Kian’s Bizarre B&B were released on April 22, 2025, bringing an emotional and adventurous conclusion to the season. The show features webtoon artist Kian84, BTS' Jin, and actress Ji Ye-eun as they manage a uniquely designed bed and breakfast on a floating barge in the middle of the sea.

He also engages in some MMA and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu training with Chung-il and other male guests, sending ripples of laughter among viewers.

The show's distinctive design elements, such as a 3.8-meter-tall rock climbing wall serving as the main entrance and a giant slide as the only exit, add to its charm and challenge. These features not only test the physical abilities of the hosts and guests, but also contribute to the show's whimsical atmosphere.

All episodes of Kian’s Bizarre B&B can be streamed on Netflix.

