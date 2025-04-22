“What a wonderful thought” — Internet reacts as Kian84’s painting gift to BTS’ Jin gains attention for its deeper message

On April 21, 2025, BTS' Jin posted a picture of a painting he received as a gift from the webtoon artist Kian84. The BTS star collaborated with Kian for his Netflix variety show Kian's Bizarre B&B.

The artwork, rich in symbolism, explores themes of contemporary self-imposed isolation, resonating deeply with the experiences of today's generation. Kian84 explained that the piece was inspired by modern societal trends, where individuals often choose solitude over social interaction and hesitate to commit to traditional relationships.

The purple color also held significance, symbolizing trust and love, themes closely associated with BTS and their fanbase, ARMY.

BNT News reported that the webtoon artist revealed the deep meaning behind his painting titled "Last Couple. "The piece was also displayed in Kian84's 2023 solo exhibition, "Kian-Do. "

He said,

“According to the law of species preservation, strong and intelligent males and females pass down their genes, and that’s how we’ve come to exist. But the line ends with those two. Because they don’t marry or have children. That’s the story behind it.”

Jin posted a picture of it and wrote in the caption:

“Thank you for the gift boss Kian84.”

His acknowledgment of the artwork's depth resonated with fans. They took to social media platforms to laud Kian, aka Kian84, for his thoughtful gesture of creating a painting with profound meaning and reflection on today's generation.

One fan tweeted,

"What a wonderful thought"

Fans shared their interpretations and personal connections to the painting's themes on social media.

"So that's why they seem to have collars that prevent them from real touching?" a fan wrote.

"So genius of him on how he added his signature," another fan wrote.

"I didn't know why my brain went straight to the phrase "it ends with us" when I saw this painting. Now it makes sense," another fan added.

Some fans shared pictures of Kian's original artwork that he gifted to Jin. They noted that the gift was allegedly created in 2024 when the BTS idol released his debut solo album, Happy.

The picture shows the idol painting a blue canvas with "Happy" written on it, while another man sat with his back towards the camera. Fans speculated that it could have been Kian himself in the picture.

A picture of the BTS idol with Kian went viral online. (Image via X/@hourjinnie)

"Seems that the art gift from Kian that Seokjin shared is a version of Kian’s previous artwork, held at an art exhibition. He painted it in blue during Happy era to gift Jin," the fan wrote.

The more I find info about the painting, the more deep and sad it sounds and if you connect the concept for echo, it kinda matches," a fan remarked.

"Woah it's even deeper than I thought," another fan said.

Kian's Bizarre B&B starring BTS' Jin concludes with final episodes on Netflix, stirring emotions and reflections

On April 22, 2025, Netflix released the final three episodes (7, 8, and 9) of the reality-variety series Kian's Bizarre B&B, marking the end of a unique journey that combined humor, introspection, and heartfelt moments.

Set on the remote Ulleungdo Island, the show featured webtoon artist Kian84, BTS member Jin, and actress Ji Ye-eun as they managed an unconventional guesthouse brought to life from Kian's imagination. The show offers viewers a blend of quirky adventures as a diverse range of guests frequent the B&B to experience a slice of Kian's hilariously weird lifestyle.

Kian's Bizarre B&B stood out for its ability to transform everyday situations into meaningful experiences. The series showcased the trio navigating the challenges of running a guesthouse, from managing guests to handling unforeseen mishaps, all while forming genuine connections.

The show has added a fresh perspective to Netflix's array of reality shows, which have primarily focused on dating (Single's Inferno), cooking (Culinary Class Wars), and action (Zombieverse). Its combination of lighthearted antics and deeper reflections offers viewers a multifaceted viewing experience.

The show is streaming on Netflix.

