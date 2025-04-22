"WE ARE GETTING SEASON 2"— Fans thrilled as BTS' Jin, Kian84, Ji Ye-eun hint at Kian’s Bizarre B&B renewal

On April 22, 2025, the final three episodes of Kian’s Bizarre B&B aired on Netflix. It marked the end of the show’s first season. Fans barely had time to feel emotional before a surprising line caught everyone’s attention. As the cast stood together for their goodbye message, Kian84 fumbled a few times before finally delivering the line, “See you in season 2,” joined by BTS’ Jin and actress Ji Ye-eun.

Though no official renewal has been confirmed, viewers of Kian’s Bizarre B&B immediately flooded social media with celebration and speculation. They interpreted it as a strong hint that the show will return for another season.

The unexpected tease comes after the series gained massive popularity. Kian’s Bizarre B&B earned a place on Netflix’s Global Top 10 for non-English TV shows. Fans praised its chaotic charm, unique structure, and the cast trio. Many shared their joy online after the hint. An X user, @yooneysus, exclaimed,

"WE ARE GETTING SEASON 2."

Expand Tweet

Others too joined in as they hoped that this wasn’t just a playful farewell but a genuine confirmation of another season.

"please let’s have it soon it was so fun," a fan mentioned.

"THERE WILL BE A KIAN’S BIZARRE B&B SEASON 2 OMG YES YES YES AS EXPECTED FROM A SUCCESSFUL NETFLIX SHOW AWWWWW," another person wrote.

"I gonna miss Kian's Bizarre B n B so much !! But the silver lining is that we will be getting season 2 ,is making me all excited & I'm so looking forward it," a fan commented.

"Omg Season 2 they said! I’d totally love a season 2 of Kian’s Bizarre B&B with the same casts again soon! Thank you Jin for being part of this unique show," a user wrote.

Some joked that just when they were ready to miss the show, it gave them a reason to hope again. They also wished to see the same trio as the staff of Kian’s Bizarre B&B.

"JUST WHEN I WAS ABOUT TO FEEL SO EMPTY ABOUT KIAN’S BIZARRE B&B BEING OVER THEY SAY “SEE YOU IN SEASON 2”," a fan remarked.

"omg yess i want season 2 and these three should be the same and no change," a netizen added.

"Genuinely loved this series . hope they keep the same cast," an X user commented.

All we know about Kian’s Bizarre B&B, the cast’s chemistry, and the show’s breakout success

Kian’s Bizarre B&B was unlike any other reality show. It was set on a floating guesthouse designed entirely by Kian84. The program placed its cast, Kian84, Jin, and Ji Ye-eun, in a bizarre, cartoon-like structure with a climbing wall entrance, poles for stairs, and no clear exits. Their mission was to run the B&B, entertain guests, and somehow manage the unpredictable environment.

Jin was freshly discharged from military service in June 2024 as he stepped right into this whirlwind of varied content. His humor, kind presence, and quick adaptability won viewers over.

Throughout the season, Jin helped with everything from cleaning to emotional guest moments and even showcased his physical strength in episode 8. His interactions with Kian and Ye-eun stood out, balancing the chaos with warmth and laughter.

Viewers praised the emotional stories of guests, from families to athletes and even a North Korean defector. The cast’s effort to bring joy and healing in such an eccentric space resonated deeply.

Given the buzz, impressive rankings, and positive fan response, a second season seems more likely than not. For now, fans are holding onto hope and that one little line from the finale as they wait for official news.

